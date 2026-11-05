Farmer Foundation $100M gift pushes Miami University over $1B fundraising goal

Miami University has a new fundraising record – and has officially crossed the $1 billion mark in its largest-ever campaign.

The university announced Thursday that the Farmer Family Foundation intends to contribute up to $100 million to the Farmer School of Business over the next decade. The commitment, the largest in Miami’s 217-year history, starts with $55 million over the next three years.

The gift also puts Miami over its $1 billion goal for its historic fundraising campaign, “For love. For honor. For those who will.”

Miami University students stand around a statue of Joyce and Dick Farmer. Provided

The Farmer School of Business, named for longtime university supporters Dick and Joyce Farmer, serves more than 5,000 students. The latest commitment is among the three largest gifts ever made to a public undergraduate business school in the country, according to Miami. It also includes a $25 million matching gift intended to bring in additional donations for the school’s priorities.

“This extraordinary gift is the largest in Miami’s history and will enable the Farmer School of Business to continue its trajectory as one of the most distinguished business schools both nationally and worldwide,” Miami President Gregory Crawford said in a statement.

Preparing students for what’s next

The Farmers’ gift is a significant investment in the future of the business school. The money will help expand opportunities in technology, data analysis, hands-on learning and career preparation, with an emphasis on making sure students leave Miami ready for a changing job market.

Dean Jenny Darroch said the school wants every student to have a personalized career plan, backed by real-world experiences and skills that employers need. That could include industry certifications, international learning opportunities and training in emerging technologies.

Artificial intelligence is a particular focus as it increasingly changes the skills employers expect from new graduates.

“AI is rewriting the starting point for every career,” Darroch said. “Our job is not simply to introduce students to those tools, but to develop leaders who know when to trust them, when to question them, and how to use them responsibly.”

The investment will also help expand access to mentors, career experiences and other opportunities while allowing the school to better track students’ progress.

“This gift isn’t about changing who we are; it’s about amplifying what we already do best,” Darroch said. “We have always been a school that prides itself on being market-responsive and student-focused.”

A family legacy at Miami

The gift builds on a relationship between the Farmer family and Miami that stretches back more than three decades.

Dick and Joyce Farmer made a cornerstone gift to the School of Business in 1992. The Farmer Family Foundation later became the lead donor for construction of the school’s current building in 2005. In 2014, the family contributed $40 million to Miami, then the largest gift in university history.

Dick Farmer graduated from Miami in 1956 with a business degree and served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining his family’s business. He founded what would become Cintas in 1968 and retired as the company’s CEO and chairman in 2009. Joyce Farmer graduated in 1957 with a degree in elementary education.

Joyce Farmer said the family remains proud of the business school’s faculty and students and wants to help it continue preparing graduates for the challenges ahead.

The couple’s son, Scott Farmer, now serves as Cintas’ executive chairman. He said his parents’ experiences at Miami helped establish a connection that carried through to their three children.

“Our parents were shaped by their time at Miami, and a love of the university was passed down to their three children,” Scott Farmer said.

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