Ice rink to Open Saturday at Elm Street Plaza

Downtown Cincinnati’s winter season gets underway Saturday, with the opening of the UC Health Ice Rink at Elm Street Plaza.

The rink, presented by Fifth Third, will operate daily through Feb. 21. Opening-day activities include visits from local mascots, face painting, a s’mores bar and ArtisanFest, featuring local artists and vendors. It’ll host special events throughout November, including Giveback Skates, College Nights and Adult Nights.

Provided by 3CDC.

New this year, Elm Street Plaza will host the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati’s Downtown Dazzle, a series of holiday performances and family-friendly activities. The first event is scheduled for Nov. 28, with the larger plaza giving visitors room to skate before and after the shows.

Admission is $12 and includes skate rental. Children 5 and younger get in free with a paying adult. Children shorter than 55 inches must be accompanied by an adult on the ice. Skate Aides are available at no charge.

Visitors can find rink hours and the event schedule at ElmStreetPlazaCincy.com. Hours may change because of weather or special events.

The rink is part of downtown’s broader holiday lineup. Fountain Square’s Winterhaus is already open, with the CVG Fountain of Lights debuting Nov. 14. The Duke Energy Holiday Tree also arrives Nov. 14 ahead of its Nov. 27 lighting.

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