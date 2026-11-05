UC alum gives $1M to help CCM students focus on art

A University of Cincinnati alumnus is giving $1 million to the College-Conservatory of Music to help students overcome financial hurdles, maintain access to instruments and focus on their artistic development.

The gift from Clifford Pleatman, a retired radiologist who earned his medical degree from UC in 1981, establishes a pair of funds: the CCM Student Success Fund and the CCM Instrument Repair and Acquisition Fund.

Through the Student Success Fund, students facing financial challenges can get help covering expenses such as travel to auditions, competition fees, professional attire and meals. The money aims to keep unexpected costs from disrupting their education and artistic growth.

A file photo of the CCM orchestra. (Provided)

The second fund will support repairs and maintenance of CCM’s instrument inventory while helping students who cannot afford instruments appropriate for their level of study.

“Dr. Cliff Pleatman’s gift supports two essential parts of student success: navigating the challenges that can interrupt an education and accessing the instruments that make artistic growth possible,” said Jessie L. Grant, assistant dean of students. “It helps create the conditions in which students can focus, participate and develop their talent. It also sends a meaningful message: you belong here, and your success matters.”

A lifelong passion for music

Pleatman is a medical doctor who retired from Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital but remains involved with UC, teaching a learning community of 12 first-year medical students through their second year. He is currently teaching his fifth class.

But outside of medicine, his passion has always been music. He enjoys playing piano and listening to live performances, and supports local organizations including the Greater Cincinnati Guitar Society and Caffè Vivace, a local jazz lounge. In a statement from UC, Pleatman said one of his earliest memories is singing “La Bohème” in “fake” Italian at age 3.

Clifford Pleatman

That lifelong interest, along with his desire to support local music, led him to CCM. After meeting with college leaders and learning more about students’ immediate needs, he decided to make the $1 million gift.

“I wanted to do the most good for the amazingly talented students at CCM,” Pleatman said. “They shouldn’t have to worry about emergency needs; they should be able to focus on their art.”

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