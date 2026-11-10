Culture FIX: Nov. 11-17

Readers awake! Words rule the week: a storytelling festival, Toni Morrison, William Howard Taft and books galore at Books by the Banks. Not a big reader? Guitars, boy singers and a last outdoor market before winter. The Bard contributes debauchery, disguise and deceit. Woodwinds, Celtic music and a feast of Ravel complete your mid-November festivities.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Toni Morrison

Harriet Beecher Stowe House, Voices for Truth | 7 p.m. 2950 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills. 513-751-0651. DETAILS: Toni Morrison’s short story “Recitatif” is discussed in the next installment of the Fall Voices for Truth, Literature Discussion Series. “Recitatif” was Morrison’s only short story and is notable due to the absence of a clear racial identity for the main characters Twyla and Roberta. In writing the story, Morrison was influenced by three critical periods in US history, Jim Crow and the segregation era, the Civil Rights movement and the Ronald Reagan presidency, which had further contributed to racial tensions. Over the course of 30 years or so, Twyla and Roberta run into each other having experienced different lives and memories of the orphanage where they met as children. Anu Chatterjee, professor at the University of Cincinnati/Clermont College, and Cheli Reuter, professor at the University of Cincinnati, lead the conversation. Part of “Ohio Celebrates Toni Morrison,” a yearlong celebration of the life and legacy of the author.

New Downbeat

New Downbeat, Celebrating Thea Musgrave | 7 p.m. ARCO, 3301 Price Ave., East Price Hill. 513-251-3800. DETAILS: Scottish-American composer Thea Musgrave (b. 1928) is featured in this program, an “in-depth exploration into Thea’s personal and compositional background, career, and unique chamber instrumentations through a snapshot of her early 2000’s repertoire.” Musgrave has composed 10 large-scale and several chamber operas, as well as concertos and orchestral pieces. She is known to “frequently alter and extend the conventional boundaries of instrumental performance by physicalizing their musical and dramatic impact.” New Downbeat presents accessible, engaging and diverse new music, featuring women and other gender-marginalized musicians performing works of living composers.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Paul Strickland, artistic director

Cincinnati Storytelling Festival | 7 p.m. Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-300-5669. DETAILS: Founded in 2020 by master storyteller Paul Strickland, the festival brings together three storytellers, award-winning performer and playwright Kevin Kling, the internationally acclaimed Japanese storyteller, Motoko and Strickland. Performances will feature folklore, humor and more personal stories. Enjoy this ancient, interactive, narrative art form and let your imagination run wild. Runs through Nov. 14.

Friday, Nov. 13

Author Walter Stahr

Mercantile Library, William Howard Taft: An Evening with Walter Stahr | 6 p.m. 414 Walnut St., downtown. 513-621-0717. DETAILS: New York Times bestselling author Walter Stahr has written a biography of Cincinnati’s own William Howard Taft – judge, president and Supreme Court chief justice. Taft was not a popular president and had rather aspired to a seat on the Court. He was far more successful as chief justice and made great strides in improving the organization and efficiency of the court. He stated he barely remembered his time as president. Stahr’s bestselling books include “Seward: Lincoln’s Indispensable Man,” “Stanton: Lincoln’s War Secretary,” and “John Jay: Founding Father.”

Louis Langrée

(Photo by Chris Lee)

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, “Louis Langrée Conducts Ravel” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Music Director Laureate Louis Langrée returns to Music Hall to conduct a retrospective of French composer Maurice Ravel’s works. “Ma mere l’Oye (Mother Goose)” was originally composed for piano four-hands, then Ravel orchestrated the suite and made yet a final revision into a ballet. The orchestral version is most often heard today. Henri Tomasi’s Trumpet Concerto is an exploration of different musical styles. Ravel’s tribute to the waltz, “La Valse” and the famous “Bolero” complete the evening. Anthony Limoncelli, CSO principal trumpet, makes his CSO solo debut. Repeats Saturday.

Crys Matthews

MUSE, Cincinnati Women’s Choir, “In This House We Belong” | 7 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Nashville singer-songwriter Crys Matthews joins the choir to celebrate “the deeper meaning of home as shaped by values, relationships and lived experiences.” The concert explores themes of acceptance, kindness and inclusion. Matthews will lead a songwriting workshop on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the civil rights practice of freedom singing and songwriting. Concert repeats Saturday, 4 p.m.

Matthew Lewis Johnson as Falstaff

Cincinnati Shakespeare, “The Merry Wives of Windsor” | 7:30 p.m. 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-2273. DETAILS: Sir John Falstaff gets his comeuppance in Shakespeare’s merriest of romps. Deceptions, disguises (there seem to be a lot of those in Shakespeare’s plays) and some pretty salacious “misadventures” rule, giving the women the last word. Elizabeth Chinn Molloy and Connan Morrissey play the Mistresses Ford and Page and Matthew Lewis Johnson dons the debauchery of Falstaff. Directed by Brant Russell. Runs through Dec. 5.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Artisan Marketplace, Sweater Weather Flea | 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Here’s your chance to get a jump on your you-know-what shopping. Head down to Washington Park before it gets really cold and find some unique, creative goodies.

Books by the Banks at the Main Library

Books by the Banks | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Library, 800 Vine St., downtown. 513-369-6900. DETAILS: It’s baaack. Cincinnati’s 19th annual tribute to authors, poets, editors, publishing and all things literary. This popular regional festival features multiple authors with books for sale. Panel and author sessions showcase food writing, publishing, poetry, memoir, sci fi, biography, nonfiction. Plenty of sessions and activities for children and teens are always on tap. This year’s headliners are Pierce Brown, Kate Quinn and George M. Johnson. Other session presenters and panelists include Annette Januzzi Wick, Tina Neyer, Manuel Iris, Alissa Sammarco, Dann Woellert, Peter Bronson, Jane Friedman and many others.

Jason Vieaux

Xavier Music Series, Jason Vieaux, guitar | 2 p.m. Bellarmine Chapel, 3801 Francis Xavier Way, Evanston. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: Jason Vieaux – Grammy Award winning, internationally recognized guitarist – continues Xavier’s 2026-27 season. Vieaux has collaborated with Pat Metheny, Anne Akiko Meyers, Nashville Symphony, Toronto Symphony and the Cleveland Orchestra among others. He is a frequent recitalist and chamber musician and teaches at the Curtis Institute of Music and the Cleveland Institute of Music. He will perform works by Jorge Morel, Agustin Barrios, Pat Metheny, J.S. Bach and Jose Luis Merlin, plus two of his own compositions.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Andrew Miller

Cincinnati Boychoir, Fall Showcase: “How Can I Keep From Singing” | 3 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-396-7664. DETAILS: Cincinnati Boychoir is proud to open its season with a new artistic team. Andrew Miller steps to the podium for the first time as CBC’s new music director in “How Can I Keep From Singing,” CBC’s homage to this American folksong originating as a Christian hymn. Miller served as associate director of the choir for its 2025-26 season, and also serves as director of choirs at Cincinnati Country Day School and music director at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. The Boychoir season includes Christmas festivities with the Vocal Arts Ensemble and other collaborations with the May Festival Chorus and Youth Chorus and Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Jessica Smithorn

Summermusik, “Musical Giants” | 4 p.m. ARCO, 3301 Price Ave., East Price Hill. 513-251-3800. DETAILS: Jessica Smithorn, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra principal oboe, has curated this concert featuring “giant” composers, as well as those “giants” that inspired them. The CCO woodwind quintet performs works by lesser-known giants Carlos Simon and Valerie Coleman and some we know well: Haydn, Beethoven, Ibert and Nielsen.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Frank Clark, Nancy Bick Clark, Jude Jones

Christ Church Cathedral, Clark and Jones Trio | 12:10 p.m. 318 E. Fourth St., downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Celtic harp, violin and percussion are on tap for your lunchtime pleasure. Jude Jones (violin/guitar), Frank Clark (percussion) and Nancy Bick Clark (Celtic harp) play traditional and original Celtic music. Lunch can be purchased at the church or bring your own.

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