Floral artists wanted for 2027 Art in Bloom showcase

The Cincinnati Art Museum is seeking floral artists to create arrangements inspired by its collection for the 2027 Art in Bloom festival, returning April 22-25.

The four-day event features floral interpretations of artwork alongside special programming, family activities and guest appearances. The 2026 festival attracted more than 10,000 visitors.

Professional, aspiring and hobby floral artists are invited to apply. A jury will select the participating artists from applications submitted by Jan. 15, 2027.

This year’s jury includes Zach Burk, flower department manager at Turner Farm; Cincinnati artist Pam Kravetz; Jay Logan, founder of Florality; Kelly Wanstrath, horticulture manager at Krohn Conservatory and Warder Nursery; and Sarah Wenner, associate curator of ancient art at the museum.

Selected artists will be notified in late January and invited to a required informational meeting.

“We welcome floral artists of all backgrounds and skill levels to join this fantastic event,” said Missy Byrne, this year’s event chair. Sam Lewis is co-chair.

Application details are available at cincinnatiartmuseum.org/events/fundraisers/art-in-bloom.

Related Articles