Freedom Center has new leader

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is getting a new leader as it looks to expand its reach and connect the nation’s fight for freedom with issues facing communities today.

The museum has appointed Glen A. Guyton as its next president and chief operating officer. He’ll take over for Woodrow “Woody” Keown Jr., who is retiring Dec. 31 after more than seven years in the position.

“The Freedom Center has always stood for something bigger,” Guyton said. “It holds stories of courage, sacrifice and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Our responsibility is to make sure those stories continue to shape how we understand freedom, how we treat one another and how we prepare the next generation. I embrace that responsibility, and I’m excited to join this community in that shared purpose.”

Glen A. Guyton (Provided)

Guyton says he plans to focus on strengthening the museum’s financial foundation, expanding educational and digital programming, improving the visitor experience and developing new partnerships. He also wants to extend the museum’s reach beyond its home along the Ohio River through partnerships with schools, businesses and communities around the world.

“I see a future where the Freedom Center has two front doors,” Guyton said. “One welcomes families, students and visitors on Freedom Way. The other opens into classrooms, workplaces and communities around the world. Both offer powerful experiences that help people understand history and consider what freedom asks of us today.”

Dawn Gilmore, senior director and associate experience leader for merchandising and Kroger Health at The Kroger Co. and the Freedom Center’s board chair-elect, said the museum is well positioned to connect its historical mission with issues facing communities today.

“From its location on the Banks of the Ohio River to its impact, experienced internationally, the Freedom Center is uniquely positioned to connect the lessons of the Underground Railroad to the opportunities and challenges facing communities today,” Gilmore said. “We are confident we can help more people experience that connection.”

A nonprofit leader with Cincinnati ties

A Houston native, Guyton has served as executive director of Mennonite Church USA since 2018. He was the first African American and youngest person to hold the position, overseeing the organization’s finances, fundraising, national partnerships and organizational changes.

A U.S. Air Force veteran and author, Guyton has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership. He also has ties to Cincinnati, where he provided executive oversight for MennoCon21, a biennial, national convention of the Mennonite church. The gathering brought about 1,000 people to the city during its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guyton said getting to know the community will be just as important as leading the museum. He began his onboard on Nov. 1 on a part-time basis.

“I’m not just coming to Cincinnati to take a job. I’m coming to be a neighbor,” Guyton said. “This means listening, showing up and getting to know the people who make this community special. The Freedom Center belongs to this community, and its future will be stronger when more people see themselves as part of its story.”

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