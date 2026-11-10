Frisch’s Mainliner sign to shine once again

The iconic Frisch’s Mainliner sign is getting a second life – complete with its signature red neon glow and spinning airplane propellers.

The iconic Big Boy landmark will get a new life at the American Sign Museum. The Camp Washington museum acquired the sign in late 2024 and spent the following years restoring its lighting and mechanical features. The work included replacing LED lighting behind the plastic Mainliner letters with new neon tubing made in the museum’s neon shop, restoring lightbulbs throughout the airplane and finding a way to get its propellers spinning again.

The restoration was funded by a lead gift from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation and 59 additional supporters. The work was done on the museum’s Main Street, allowing visitors to watch the sign’s transformation.

A photo from the Mainliner sign acquisition. Courtesy the American Sign Museum/Natalie Grilli

To celebrate its restoration, the museum will host a public event on Dec. 16. It’ll run from 6 to 8 p.m., with the ceremonial relighting scheduled for 7 p.m. The event also will include Frisch’s treats and remarks from the museum’s conservation team.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. RSVP here.

Visitors can also share their memories of Frisch’s and the Mainliner sign as part of the museum’s oral history project. More details on ASM’s website.

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