Last Mile Food Rescue seeks holiday volunteers as demand grows

As thousands of Ohioans lose access to food assistance, a Greater Cincinnati nonprofit is looking for more helping hands to get surplus food to families struggling to put meals on the table.

Last Mile Food Rescue is recruiting volunteers to collect excess food from grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses and deliver it to local food banks and pantries. The organization says the need is growing as changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, put additional pressure on people already struggling to afford groceries.

SNAP participation in Ohio fell by 107,573 people between July 2025 and May 2026, including more than 50,000 children, according to the Ohio Poverty Law Center. Federal legislation enacted in July 2025 expanded work requirements and changed eligibility rules, creating additional hurdles for some veterans and older adults.

Last Mile has completed about 21,000 food rescues so far this year, with its weekly volume increasing about 30% since January.

“Losing SNAP benefits is a significant blow for people who already don’t always know where their next meal is coming from,” said Eileen Budo, CEO of Last Mile Food Rescue. “But it’s bigger than that. Food is the foundation of a functioning community.”

Budo said the organization has built a community-based system to get surplus food to the places where it’s needed most, but volunteers are essential to making it work.

“We count on volunteers to help us move surplus food to where it’s needed most,” she said. “And we’re always looking for more people to join us.”

How to get involved

Volunteering doesn’t require a major time commitment, Budo said. A typical food rescue takes about an hour, and volunteers can participate as often or as occasionally as their schedules allow.

The job involves picking up surplus food from participating businesses and delivering it to nonprofit partners that distribute groceries and meals. Many pickups happen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., so having morning availability is a major help.

That flexibility is especially valuable during the holiday season, when food rescues often come up on short notice, Budo said. Last Mile says it expects volunteers to complete about 6,650 rescues between October and December, recovering an estimated 858,000 pounds of food for Greater Cincinnati organizations.

Residents interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up at LastMileFood.org.

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