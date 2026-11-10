Mural honors local World War II pilots whose friendship crossed racial lines

Work started this week on 1001 Colors’ latest downtown mural, honoring a pair of local World War II pilots whose unlikely friendship helped bridge the racial divide.

The 3,000-square-foot mural at 126 W. Sixth St. tells the story of John Leahr and Herb Heilbrun, Cincinnati natives who grew up in the same neighborhood and attended North Avondale Elementary School. They later worked at Wright Aeronautical in Lockland before enlisting in World War II.

Their military service took them on different paths. Leahr, who was Black, flew P-51 Mustangs with the segregated 332nd Fighter Group, better known as the Tuskegee Airmen. Heilbrun, who was white, flew B-17 bombers with the 15th Air Force.

Leahr’s unit escorted bomber crews like Heilbrun’s on missions over enemy territory. The two flew some of the same missions without knowing it.

A rendering of the mural. (Courtesy of 1001 Colors)

Their paths finally crossed in 1997, when Heilbrun attended a Tuskegee Airmen reunion in Cincinnati to thank the pilots who had protected his crew. The two discovered they had flown on some of the same raids. They also found themselves standing next to each other in a third-grade class photograph.

Segregation had kept them apart as children, but they became close friends as adults, traveling the country and speaking at schools about racial understanding. In 2022, Cincinnati named its Burnet Avenue post office in their honor.

“Their friendship was one for the ages,” said Robert Leahr, John’s grandson. He said his grandfather overcame significant obstacles to become a pilot, including a childhood leg injury that could have disqualified him from flying.

“He would want all young people to see that story and inspire them to do whatever it takes to accomplish their dreams,” Robert Leahr added.

Doug Heilbrun, Herb’s son, described the relationship simply: “Beautiful. Complementary. They used the word ‘love.’ Seeing them together was something to behold.”

Mural captures their friendship and legacy

Artist Conrad Egyir’s design of the Heilbrun & Leahr Mural depicts the two pilots beneath the aircraft they flew, alongside archival photographs documenting their childhood, military service and friendship.

The artwork is being painted on panels at the organization’s studio by 1001 Colors youth apprentices. The paid young artists work alongside professional muralists before the panels are installed at sites around the region.

The mural is going up in the Convention Center District, just a few blocks from where Leahr and Heilbrun first met.

For project supporters Mike and Kim Hoeting, the mural has been more than a decade in the making. Mike Hoeting, a pilot and former 1001 Colors board member, remembers riding along as a teenager when his father carpooled to work with Leahr.

“I remember John having a big smile and an infectious laugh,” Hoeting said.

The mural anchors the Tuskegee Airmen Legacy Mural Series, a 1001 Colors initiative supported by America 250-Ohio. The series includes 13 portrait murals honoring Ohio Tuskegee Airmen in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Akron and surrounding communities.

Work on the mural is expected to wrap up Nov. 20. 1001 Colors plans to hold a free public dedication in spring 2027. Details will be announced later.

More information is available at 1001Colors.org/ohio-tuskegee.

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