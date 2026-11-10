St. Vincent de Paul plans neuroinclusive thrift store in Loveland

A new Loveland thrift store planned by St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati will do more than sell secondhand goods. It’ll offer a workplace designed to create more employment opportunities for people with autism and others who face barriers in traditional work environments.

Called Thriftabilities, the store will be the nonprofit’s 10th thrift store. St. Vincent de Paul expects to open it in 2027 at 10681 Loveland-Madeira Road. It’ll operate as a full thrift store and donation center, with workspace modifications, sensory-friendly features and structured routines designed to accommodate employees with different needs.

The idea grew out of a personal experience for CEO Brad McMonigle, whose daughter has autism. He said the challenges she faced helped him recognize the need for workplaces that better accommodate people with different abilities.

“What started as a deeply personal desire to create a place where individuals with autism could feel valued, understood, and empowered has grown into something much bigger,” McMonigle said. “It’s an opportunity for our entire community to come together to champion meaningful inclusion and help change what opportunity in the workplace can look like.”

How we got here

The nonprofit has consulted with community organizations and specialists in neuroinclusive employment to develop the store’s hiring practices, employee training and physical layout. The goal is to build a workplace that recognizes individual strengths and provides employees with the support they need to succeed.

Christina Armstrong-Cattani, the organization’s director of neuroinclusive workforce initiatives, said the project also will focus on raising awareness about employment opportunities for people with different abilities and providing guidance for students entering the workforce.

“This initiative is about so much more than a single store,” she said. “It’s about building community awareness, offering job opportunities to people with unique talents and abilities that are too often overlooked, providing mentorship to students as they transition into adult life, and exploring what is possible when we broaden and diversify workforces.”

The store will be open to the public, and its proceeds will help fund St. Vincent de Paul’s assistance programs throughout Greater Cincinnati. Those programs provide food, medication, household goods and help for people facing homelessness.

St. Vincent de Paul is recruiting employees for the new location. Applications and additional information are available at bit.ly/thriftabilitiesjobs.

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