Xavier expands engineering programs, adds co-ops

Xavier University is expanding its engineering programs with new concentrations in mechanical and electrical engineering. The university also is developing paid work opportunities to give students industry experience before graduation.

Xavier plans to introduce a Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a physics concentration in fall 2027, followed by mechanical engineering in 2028 and electrical engineering in 2029. The new concentrations will build on the university’s existing engineering physics program.

Xavier’s also building a science and engineering facility near its new College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The expansion comes as the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment for mechanical engineers will grow 11% through 2035, while employment for electrical engineers is expected to increase 8%.

“Expanding engineering supports Xavier’s strategic push to further align our programs with student interests and market demands,” university President Colleen Hanycz said.

Giving students hands-on experiences

As part of the expansion, Xavier is building a cooperative education program to connect students with paid positions at industry partners. The four-year degree path will include two semesters of co-op work, internships or project-based learning.

Xavier is working to establish industry partnerships that could also create opportunities for students studying data science and computer science.

Paul Feldkamp, director of cooperative education and industry STEM projects, is working with employers and students to develop co-ops, internships, research opportunities and industry projects.

“These experiences give students a chance to apply what they learn in class while working alongside researchers and industry professionals,” he said. “Our conversations with employers also help us understand the skills they look for, and we share that feedback with faculty to help shape what students learn.”

Related Articles