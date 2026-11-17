A new bronze memorial in Eden Park will recognize generations of women who have served in the U.S. military, from the Revolutionary War to the present.

The National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of Ohio recently unveiled the design for “Held in Service,” a life-size sculpture by Ohio artist Austen Brantley. The memorial will serve as the centerpiece of a permanent tribute to women veterans.

Four women representing different eras of military service make up the sculpture: a Civil War service member, a World War I nurse, a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion and a contemporary combat veteran. Together, they hold an American flag in a circular arrangement that symbolizes their shared service and sacrifice.

A rendering of “Held in Service.”

Brantley said in a statement that he drew inspiration for the design from “The Birth of the Flag,” a painting by American artist Henry Mosler in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s collection. He plans to cast the figures in bronze and mount them on a granite base.

The life-size figures will offer visitors a more personal experience than a traditional military monument. People will be able to approach the women, look them in the eye and even place a hand on a shoulder.

Building on history

The project builds on a tribute the organization established in Eden Park more than 40 years ago. On Oct. 12, 1985, the group installed a plaque honoring women who had served the country from the Revolutionary War to the present. The plaque, located about 80 feet from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, marked the first memorial in the United States specifically dedicated to women who served in the military, according to the organization.

Brantley, originally from Detroit, creates figurative sculptures that explore cultural memory, resilience and community. His public commissions include a memorial honoring Detroit boxing legend Joe Louis and an installation at Freedom Monument Sculpture Park at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama. He received a Kresge Arts Fellowship in 2023.

The organization plans to dedicate the memorial June 12, 2027, on National Women Veterans Recognition Day.

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