A pair of tiny hooves, a long tumble to the ground and a few wobbly attempts to stand gave thousands of viewers a reason to stay up late Monday night.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden welcomed a baby giraffe just before midnight Nov. 16, livestreaming the birth for the first time in its history. Nearly 8,000 people watched as 20-year-old Tessa delivered her fifth calf, which soon found its footing and began nursing.

Both mother and calf are doing well, the zoo said Tuesday.

Cincinnati Zoo veterinarian Jessica Heinz said some viewers grew concerned when the newborn took time to move and stand, but veterinarians said that was part of the normal birthing process.

“The baby is wobbly and still finding her footing, but we’ve been pleased to see nursing and good interactions with Tessa,” Heinz said.

The zoo plans to conduct a health check Wednesday to determine the calf’s sex. Officials will share details about a naming process after the examination.

The birth drew a massive audience. The zoo launched its giraffe cameras on YouTube last month as Tessa approached the end of her pregnancy. Since then, about 4 million people have watched the streams, zoo director Dave Jenike said.

“We were blown away by the interest in the giraffe birth livestream,” Jenike said.

The newborn is the 18th giraffe born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1889, when the zoo welcomed the first giraffe calf born in any zoo in the Western Hemisphere. Tessa also made zoo history in 2012, when the Cincinnati Zoo became the first to live-tweet a giraffe birth.

The latest arrival also brings attention to threats facing giraffes in the wild. The International Union for Conservation of Nature listed giraffes as vulnerable in 2018, with habitat loss and poaching among the threats to their populations.

Since 2014, the Cincinnati Zoo has partnered with the Wild Nature Institute to protect giraffes and other wildlife in East Africa.

For now, Tessa and her calf remain behind the scenes as they bond. The zoo covered the windows to their indoor habitat to limit disruptions. The zoo’s giraffe livestream remains online.

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