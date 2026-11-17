Lights, lights and more lights … This is the week many of the Cincinnati area’s big holiday light displays start illuminating the night skies. But don’t let their dazzle blind you to some other worthwhile events going on, including several intriguing performances from the College-Conservatory of Music.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

A previous CAM Nights & Holiday Lights

Cincinnati Art Museum, CAM Nights & Holiday Lights featuring Charley Harper | 5-9 p.m. Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: CAM’s holiday projection light show returns for a second year, this time featuring the art of Cincinnati’s legendary Charley Harper. Lightborne is producing “Chaley Harper’s Wild Wonderland,” bringing his work to life with animation and music on the outside walls of the museum. Admission to the show and the Harper exhibition inside are free this evening. Through Jan. 8.

Caroline Robinson Rick VanMatre



Music in the Museum Concert Series, Caroline Robinson and Rick VanMatre | 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati Museum Center, Queensgate. 513-287-7000. DETAILS: The Museum Center’s 1929 Grand E.M. Skinner Concert Organ gets a workout with this wide-ranging concert by organist Caroline Robinson, a University of Michigan faculty member, and Cincinnati saxophonist Rick VanMatre. An unusual combination, perhaps, but a solid program with organ works by William Bolcom, Marcel Dupré, Charles-Marie Widor, Edward Elgar and others, plus an arrangement of Joaquín Rodrigo’s guitar-favorite “Concierto de Aranjuez” for saxophone and organ.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Composer Alyssa Weinberg Librettist Stephanie Fleischmann



Opera Fusion, New Works: “Claude & Marcel” | 7:30 p.m. Wilks Studio, Music Hall, Over-the-Rhine. 513-241-2742. DETAILS: Cincinnati Opera and CCM’s new-works program offers a public preview of a new opera by composer Alyssa Weinberg and librettist Stephanie Fleischmann. It’s based on the story of surrealist artists and lifelong partners Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore, two French women who challenged concepts of gender in their work and waged a campaign of psychological resistance against the Nazi regime in World War II, finding ways to demoralize German soldiers. It’s directed by Elkhanah Pulitzer and conducted by Jonathan Khuner.

Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo

Cincinnati Zoo, Festival of Lights | 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale. 513-281-4700. DETAILS: Yep, it’s all happening again at the zoo, I do believe – the 44th annual Festival of Lights, featuring five million (at least before the squirrels start getting to them) festive lights transforming the zoo’s famed botanical gardens. This year, Into the Cosmos, an “immersive journey into space,” is being added, with a revised, triple-sized Under the Sea area. Costumed characters, sing-alongs and Madcap Puppet shows are daily features. Included with zoo admission. Through Jan. 3.

Scene from “In My Backyard”

Cincinnati World Cinema, “In My Backyard” | 6:30 p.m. filmmaker reception, 7 p.m. showing. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., downtown. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: Cincinnati climate collaborative Green Umbrella takes over the Garfield for a benefit showing of “In My Backyard,” a documentary film looking at climate issues and solutions. A discussion session with director Tonyisha Harris follows the screening.

Gordon Goodwin Jim McNeely



CCJO Big Band Series, A Tale of Two Big Bands: The Music of Gordon Goodwin & Jim McNeely | 7 p.m. The Redmoor, Mt. Lookout Square. 513-280-8181. DETAILS: The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra pays tribute to two of our era’s finest big-band leaders, both of whom passed away in 2025: Gordon Goodwin, whose Big Phat Band (check out its 2015 “A Big Phat Christmas” album this season) blazed a trail with high-energy, high-precision music that merged traditional swing with pop and rock styles; and Jim McNeely, a pianist and bandleader of the Frankfurt Radio Big Band and Vanguard Jazz Orchestra noted for more avant-garde, complex music that drew on European sensibilities. Both were masters, and featuring their work side-by-side promises to be an enlightening experience. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner service, and the opening act is the Wright State University Jazz Band directed by CCJO trumpeter Matthew Anklan.

Friday, Nov. 20

Mark Mineart as Ebenezer Scrooge

Playhouse in the Park, “A Christmas Carol” | 7:30 p.m. Rouse Theatre, Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mt. Adams. 513-421-3888. DETAILS: A holiday favorite for local theatergoers, the Playhouse’s production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” as adapted by Producing Artistic Director Blake Robison returns for a run in the Rouse Theatre – with a “new” Scrooge. Mark Mineart, who previously portrayed Mr. Fezziwig and the Ghost of Christmas Present in this show more than 20 years ago, steps into the role of the legendary curmudgeon, as seen in the photo above. No humbug, he. Through Dec. 27.

Conductor Joe Miller

CCM Philharmonia, “A Sea Symphony” | 7:30 p.m. Corbett Auditorium, College-Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “A Sea Symphony,” an ambitious, sweeping choral-orchestral work that employs poems about the sea from Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass,” will be performed with appropriately themed lighting created by CCM Lighting Design and Technology students. Completing the program: “Four Sea Interludes” from Benjamin Britten’s operatic masterpiece “Peter Grimes.” Better bring your galoshes. Joe Miller conducts the Philharmonia, CCM choruses and student soloists.

Pyramid Hill Lights

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, Pyramid Hill Lights | 6-10 p.m., Pyramid Hill, Hamilton. 513-868-1234. DETAILS: Pyramid Hill joins the light parade with its annual drive-through show that features artist installations and natural scenery illuminated by more than one million lights. Through Jan. 3. Another from-your-car light show also opens this evening: Cincinnati’s Night of Lights, with more than two million lights, glowing tunnels and more, 6-9:30 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. Through Jan. 2.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Cellist Miriam K. Smith

Dayton Philharmonic, Barber Cello Concerto & Haydn’s Wartime Mass | 7:30 p.m. Winsupply Theatre, Schuster Center, 1 W. 2nd St., Dayton, Ohio. 937-228-3630. DETAILS: Young Cincinnati cellist Miriam K. Smith, who won the prestigious Pierre Fournier Award in London last month, is the soloist in American composer Samuel Barber’s ferociously difficult and powerful Cello Concerto, worth the price of admission alone. Add to that a performance of Franz Joseph Haydn’s surprisingly lyrical “Missa in Tempore Belli” (“Mass in Time of War”) with assembled choruses and Dayton Opera soloists, plus Ludwig van Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, and you have a memorable program with a rather martial twist. Barber was a U.S. Army Air Force corporal when he wrote the concerto in 1945; Haydn wrote the mass in 1796 as Napoleon’s forces were advancing; and Beethoven wrote the overture with a play about Roman general Gaius Marcius Coriolanus in mind. Noted violinist Joel Smirnoff is neither a general nor a corporal, but he is the guest conductor.

Cincinnati Sound Chorus in competition

Cincinnati Sound Chorus, Yuletide Celebration 2026 | 2 & 7 p.m. The Carnegie, 1028 Scott St., Covington. 513-554-2648. DETAILS: Singing in a musical style that Haydn would not have been familiar with, the award-winning a capella Cincinnati Sound Chorus, billed as “Cincinnati’s premier treble voice barbershop chorus,” presents a charming, 1940s radio hour-themed holiday concert that promises to bring a nostalgic warmth to the season.

Sunday, Nov. 22

CCM Jazz Orchestra

CCM Jazz Orchestra, “Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite” | 7 p.m. Corbett Auditorium, College-Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: College-Conservatory of Music players are especially busy today. The delightful jazz arrangement of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet suite by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn is a holiday staple, and lighting effects by CCM tech students adds to the atmosphere. Scott Belck directs the orchestra.

Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, with the Aultz-Kersting Organ at right

Cathedral Concert Series, “Remembering Maurice Duruflé” | 3 p.m. Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington. 859-431-2060. DETAILS: Meanwhile, at the cathedral in Covington, CCM Organ Studio students present a special program commemorating the 40th anniversary of the death of French composer-organist Maurice Duruflé, whose colorfully expressive and deeply spiritual music played on the cathedral’s Aultz-Kersting Organ should sound splendid in this space. Free, but offerings are accepted.

Monday, Nov. 23

Michael Chertock

Xavier Music Series, pianist Michael Chertock | 8 p.m. Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: Cincinnati’s Michael Chertock is a busy man – chair of CCM’s piano department, principal keyboardist for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, recording artist with more than 40 albums to his credit, music director of the Blue Ash-Montgomery Symphony and Mason Symphony Orchestra … oh, and he performs solo recitals and orchestral concerto dates too. This should be a good one.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

CCM Concert Orchestra with conductor Aik Khai Pung

CCM Concert Orchestra, “Romantic Titans: Faith and Fire” | 7:30 p.m.,Corbett Auditorium, College-Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: CCM’s other primary student orchestra after the Philharmonia presents a free concert of Romantic masterworks: Hector Berlioz’ “Le Corsaire” Overture, which he originally titled “The Tower of Nice” but evidently decided a swashbuckling pirate theme would get him more page views; Robert Schumann’s rousing Konzertstück for Four horns, a sort of quadruple-concerto high-wire act for brass players; and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Reformation” Symphony with its surging finale built on “A Mighty Fortress,” played here just weeks after the 509th anniversary of Martin Luther nailing his 95 Theses to the church door. Music Director Aik Khai Pung conducts.

Appalachian Grass

Music Live at Lunch, Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass | 12:10 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral, downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Let’s finish the week with a familiar and comfortable event, the cathedral’s free weekly lunch-time concert series (bring a bag lunch or buy a prepared lunch for $7). This one features Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass, a Cincinnati-area traditional bluegrass band led by vocalist-guitarist Vernon McIntyre since the 1960s. Doesn’t get much more traditional than that any more.

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