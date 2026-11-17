Music Hall’s intricate brickwork, Gothic windows and decorative stonework are about to get a little more attention after dark.

Friends of Music Hall will unveil a permanent architectural lighting installation Dec. 4, illuminating the National Historic Landmark’s exterior year-round. The $1.25 million project, completed in November, is designed to highlight architectural details that often disappear after sunset.

The public is invited to a lighting reveal at 5:30 p.m. on the front steps of Music Hall. The event will be followed by the annual, ticketed “Happy Holidays with the Mighty Wurlitzer” concert at 7 p.m. in the Music Hall Ballroom.

The installation fulfills a piece of the vision behind Music Hall’s $143 million revitalization, which wrapped up in 2017. Architectural lighting was removed from that project’s scope because of budget constraints, Peter E. Koenig, president of Friends of Music Hall, said in a statement.

The new lighting project was funded and managed entirely by Friends of Music Hall, with support from The Patricia and J. Ralph Corbett Foundation Music Hall Endowment.

Friends of Music Hall is a volunteer-driven nonprofit is dedicated to preserving, improving and promoting the historic venue. During the 2017 revitalization, it contributed more than $5 million, primarily supporting the restoration of Corbett Tower.

“This is by far the Friends of Music Hall’s biggest, most expensive and most visible solo-funded project,” Koenig said.

Bringing the architecture into focus

The lighting system uses fixtures designed to respect the building’s historic materials and preservation standards while highlighting its High Victorian Gothic architecture. That includes decorative brick patterns, tracery windows, pointed gables and restored sandstone finials.

The Cincinnati Arts Association partnered on the project, with KLH Engineers and GBBN Architects handling design work. HGC Construction served as contractor.

Overlooking Washington Park, the illuminated building will add a year-round architectural feature to the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

The installation comes as Music Hall approaches its 150th anniversary in 2028.

More information is available on the Friends of Music Hall’s website.

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