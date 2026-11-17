

Cincinnatian Miriam K. Smith, a young classical cellist rapidly rising to prominence, won the 2026 Pierre Fournier Award, a competition held in England in memory of the legendary French cellist.

Smith, 20, took top honors after a performance in the competition’s finals at London’s Wigmore Hall, accompanied by pianist Archie Bonham. Her prize includes a solo recital at Wigmore Hall, a professional recording on the Champs Hill label, a UK concerto engagement, and concert appearances with various British music series.

The competition was founded in 1988 by prominent American cellist Ralph Kirshbaum to honor Fournier, who died in 1986.

Miriam K. Smith with pianist Archie Bonham.

Since making her concerto debut at age 8, Smith has been a soloist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra and many other Midwest orchestras. In 2021, she performed Antonín Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra.

She received a MacDowell Society Cincinnati chapter 2023 artist grant, was a semifinalist in the 2024 Naumburg Cello Competition in New York City, and was a finalist in the 2026 Khachaturian International Competition in Armenia. Her most recent major area appearance was In November, when she performed American composer Samuel Barber’s Cello Concerto with the Dayton Philharmonic.

Smith lives with her family in Cincinnati, where she studies with CSO cellist Alan Rafferty. She holds a blue belt in the Israeli Defense Forces art of krav maga, and is a ballet teacher and performer.

Related Articles