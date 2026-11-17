Volunteers with Cincinnati-based First Financial Bank collected more than 2,300 food items during its October drive, with donations now making their way to local organizations serving people facing food insecurity.

The bank and community members gathered 2,368 nonperishable food items during the monthlong effort, which ran Oct. 1-30. Residents could participate by dropping off food at designated collection bins inside First Financial sites throughout Greater Cincinnati.

First Financial associates have since delivered the donations to Cincinnati Urban Promise, To the Ends of the Earth, Sand Run Baptist Church and other organizations for distribution.

The effort was part of a larger drive across the bank’s multistate footprint, where employees and community members collected more than 11,500 items. Associates worked with local organizations in each market to get the donations to people in need.

The food drive is among several volunteer and community donation efforts organized by First Financial each year. Earlier this year, the bank worked with community members to collect more than 9,000 books for schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves.

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