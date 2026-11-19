Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo‘s world-famous hippopotamus who captured the hearts of millions with her against-the-odds survival story, has died after complications from swallowing a hat that accidentally entered her habitat last week.

The zoo announced her death Thursday, saying its veterinary team made multiple attempts to remove the hat from her system. Despite supportive care and other efforts to save her, Fiona did not recover. She would have turned 10 in January.

“We are in shock at the moment,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike said. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore.”

Jenike stressed that the zoo’s animal care team did everything they could to save Fiona.

“Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore.”

Fiona’s death marks the loss of one of the zoo’s most recognizable animals. She became an international sensation after her premature birth in 2017 and a difficult fight for survival. Her story drew millions of followers and helped raise awareness about hippopotamuses and conservation efforts.

Fiona’s story became fodder for artwork, children’s books, T-shirts, even a family-friendly musical at the Ensemble Theatre.

“Fiona was such a gift,” said Thane Maynard, the zoo’s executive chair and former executive director. He held the role when Fiona arrived.

“I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life,” Maynard continued. “From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle. And she will be remembered and beloved many years from now.”

The zoo asked the public to keep the staff members who cared for Fiona and tried to save her in their thoughts, noting that they are grieving and asking for space.

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