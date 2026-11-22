Alloy Development Co. has named longtime economic development executive Harry Blanton as its next president and CEO, putting a familiar face in charge of an organization focused on helping businesses grow and strengthening Greater Cincinnati communities.

Blanton, who has worked at Alloy since 1992, will succeed Patrick Longo, who plans to retire Dec. 31 after 30 years with the organization, including eight as president and CEO. The nonprofit said the appointment reflects its desire for continuity as it looks to build on its work supporting entrepreneurs, small businesses and community redevelopment.

Harry Blanton

“Harry brings more than three decades of economic and community development experience, proven organizational leadership and trusted relationships throughout the region,” said Lisa Hinton of Mellott & Mellott, incoming chair of Alloy’s board of directors. “He understands Alloy, our partners and the communities we serve.”

Helping businesses and communities grow

Blanton currently serves as Alloy’s senior vice president and manager of economic development, overseeing the Hamilton County Economic Development Office. His work has touched on everything from helping businesses expand to supporting small businesses and community redevelopment.

That experience lines up with the various ways Alloy works to strengthen the regional economy. The organization isn’t just focused on attracting and retaining businesses. It also helps entrepreneurs get their ideas off the ground and gives growing companies the resources they need to succeed.

One example is Alloy Growth Lab, a nonprofit business incubator that offers startups coaching, mentoring, help preparing to attract investors and access to office, laboratory and light manufacturing space. Since 1989, the program has supported more than 400 startups and early-stage companies.

As CEO, Blanton will oversee Alloy’s broader strategy and work with its board and staff to bring the organization’s economic development and entrepreneurial programs together.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Alloy and build upon the strong foundation established under Pat’s leadership,” Blanton said.

“Alloy has an exceptional team, valued partnerships and a meaningful mission focused on helping businesses and communities thrive,” he continued. “I look forward to working with our team and partners to strengthen those relationships, pursue new opportunities and expand Alloy’s impact throughout the region.”

Looking to the future

Blanton also has plenty of experience working with other regional economic development and community organizations. He serves on the boards of the Community Improvement Corporation of Greater Cincinnati and the Downtown Cincinnati Improvement District. He previously served on the Ohio Economic Development Association board and as board chair of the Northside Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation.

Longo said Blanton’s familiarity with Alloy, its employees and its regional partnerships should help make the transition a smooth one.

“Harry knows this organization, its people and the importance of the relationships that drive our work,” Longo said. “I have tremendous confidence in his ability to lead Alloy forward, support our talented team and build upon the momentum we have created together.”

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