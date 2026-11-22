Cincinnati Opera‘s effort to bring more stories of the Black American experience to the stage has earned international recognition.

The company won a 2026 International Opera Award on Saturday for its Black Opera Project, a multi-year initiative creating three original, full-length operas celebrating the Black American experience.

Founded in 2012 by philanthropist Harry Hyman, the International Opera Awards recognize achievements across the global opera industry, including performers, conductors, directors, companies, festivals, recordings and new works. The awards also raise money for the Opera Awards Foundation, which provides scholarships to emerging opera artists worldwide.

Cincinnati Opera received its award in the Equal Opportunities and Impact category during a ceremony at MusikTheater an der Wien in Vienna, Austria. Cincinnati Opera was the only U.S.-based company nominated in the category, which honors efforts to expand access to opera. The other finalists in the category included:

Teatro Real (Spain) – Agrupación Musical Inclusiva

(Spain) – Agrupación Musical Inclusiva Fundación Ibáñez Atkinson (Chile) – Young Artist Programme

(Chile) – Young Artist Programme Second Movement (United Kingdom) – Rough for Opera

(United Kingdom) – Rough for Opera Opera North (United Kingdom) – Melodic Memories

(United Kingdom) – Melodic Memories Staatsoper Stuttgart (Germany) – Station Paradiso

“To be recognized alongside such remarkable companies is a profound honor,” said Evans Mirageas, Cincinnati Opera’s artistic director. He went on to say that the award wouldn’t have been possible without the Greater Cincinnati community who’ve “enthusiastically embraced” The Black Opera Project.

Turning conversations into untold stories

The Black Opera Project grew out of conversations following Cincinnati Opera’s 2019 production of “Porgy and Bess” between company leaders and cast members, including bass and Cincinnati Opera artistic advisor Morris Robinson.

Those conversations revealed an opportunity to create uplifting narratives about the Black American experience for the opera stage, Mirageas said.

The project represents a financial commitment of approximately $6 million, supported by an initial gift from the Mellon Foundation and a group of donors.

The first opera, “Lalovavi,” premiered in July. The Afrofuturist adventure features music by Kevin Day and a libretto by Tifara Brown. Set 400 years in the future, it is the first theatrical production to incorporate Tut, a language created by enslaved Black Americans to communicate in secret.

The next opera, “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” will premiere in June 2027. Maria Thompson Corley composed the music and Diana Solomon-Glover wrote the libretto for the opera, which draws inspiration from the life of the civil rights icon and U.S. congressman.

The third opera, “Good Bones,” will premiere in summer 2028. It features music by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael Abels and a libretto by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames. The work is based on Ijames’ play about a young couple renovating a historic home in a historically Black neighborhood.

“The Black Opera Project was born from conversations with Black artists who told us that the stories they longed to tell had not yet been written. This award belongs to them, and to the incredible artists and artisans who are bringing these new operas to life,” Mirageas said. “It also belongs to the Greater Cincinnati community who enthusiastically embraced the first opera created through The Black Opera Project, Lalovavi, last summer.”

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