Impact 100 Greater Cincinnati is accepting applications for its 2027 grant program, offering local nonprofits the opportunity to receive $100,000 for projects designed to make a lasting difference in the community.

The women-led philanthropic organization pools contributions from its members to fund transformational grants across Greater Cincinnati. For 2027, grants will focus on five areas: culture, education, environment, family, and health and wellness.

A look at the 2026 Impact 100 finalists.

Nonprofits serving the 10-county region must first submit an online Letter of Intent by noon Dec. 9, 2026. The form is the first step in the application process and asks organizations to provide basic information about their mission, annual budget and tax-exempt status, along with details about their proposed project.

Applicants must describe what they hope to accomplish, the community need they’re addressing and how the project could create broader, lasting change. They also need to identify the counties and populations they plan to serve, estimate how many people will benefit and explain how the project fits into their organization’s overall mission.

The financial portion asks applicants to provide a project budget, explain how they would spend the $100,000 grant and identify additional funding sources if the project costs more than the grant amount.

The process will continue into 2027, with Impact 100 notifying organizations of their eligibility by Feb. 12. Eligible nonprofits will have until March 5 at 5 p.m. to submit full grant applications. Impact 100 plans to notify finalists selected for site visits in April and then host a Meet the Finalists event in June.

Impact 100 will announce the grant recipients at its annual awards celebration next September.

Organizations interested in applying can find complete application details and recordings of informational sessions on the Impact 100 website.

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