Cancer patients receiving treatment at Good Samaritan Hospital now have a new place to turn for care.

TriHealth has opened a new infusion center in the hospital’s West Tower, expanding its capacity to treat patients while bringing hospital-based and outpatient cancer services closer together. The Cancer & Blood Institute Infusion Center serves patients at all stages of cancer treatment. The facility is designed to make care more accessible while connecting patients with treatment, support services and clinical trials.

“Cincinnati patients trust TriHealth with their cancer care more than any other health system, and the new infusion center is our latest commitment to keeping that trust,” Terri Hanlon-Bremer, TriHealth president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Cancer care is rarely a single appointment or treatment,” she continued. “It is a journey involving numerous decisions and caregivers, and we are committed to ensuring patients don’t fight their battles alone, and that they have access to the most advanced care available.”

A growing investment in the health of our region

Good Samaritan and Bethesda hospitals joined forces in 1995 to form TriHealth, a nonprofit health system that now operates five hospitals and more than 140 locations throughout Greater Cincinnati.

The infusion center is part of a $240 million transformation of the Good Samaritan campus that began in 2022. Other improvements include a new emergency department, an expanded surgical institute and additional diagnostic testing capacity, along with upgrades to neurology, heart and vascular services and women’s services.

The Good Samaritan Foundation contributed $30 million toward the project through its Forever Forward campaign. The funding supports expanded infusion and treatment capacity, integrated oncology services, supportive care, survivorship resources and access to national clinical trials.

“Seeing this new state-of-the-art facility coming to life is a testament to what can happen when vision meets philanthropic commitment,” Andy Swallow, president and CEO of the Bethesda and Good Samaritan foundations, said. “The $30 million campaign… proves that when we pool resources of many committed donors, we can help to build a healthier future for our community.”

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