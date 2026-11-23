Although Greater Cincinnati is flush with visual artists and exhibitors, our region lacks a true visual arts district – a neighborhood concentration of studios and galleries open daily, as seen in cities such as Chicago, Asheville, Santa Fe and Dallas.

Could – and should – a visual arts district be part of Cincinnati’s future plans? To discuss the pros, cons and possibilities, Movers & Makers hosted a virtual panel on the topic. The discussion has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Participating were:

Cal Cullen, program manager, Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation

Joe Girandola, president and CEO, Art Academy of Cincinnati

Boris Oicherman, executive and artistic director, Wave Pool

Christy Samad, executive VP, civic and commercial space activation, 3CDC

David Smith, owner, and Sandy Eichert, curator and art consultant, Eisele Gallery

Eli Walker, director, Basketshop Gallery

Movers & Makers: Cincinnati has more visual artists than you might expect: Cullen estimated 1,200; others suggested the number could be even higher.

Pendleton Art Center and Essex Studios are known for housing a critical mass of visual artists; locals may recognize that neighborhoods such as Northside, Hyde Park and Walnut Hills have a handful each. But most people don’t realize how many artists have studios in Camp Washington, our panelists said – they put the number at between 200 and 300.

Other cities have seen success with visual arts districts, but it isn’t guaranteed – our panelists cited several efforts that fizzled. Also, such districts aren’t always sustainable long-term.

Walker: I’ve lived in a couple of cities where things were considered an arts district, and it moved after 10 years. Chicago used to have an arts district that moved from Wicker Park to Ukrainian Village.

Cullen: It’s true; they regularly move, and that’s often because they’re a victim of their own success. Historically, in the ’70s, Cincinnati’s arts district was along Fourth Street. We had a ton of artist-run galleries and spaces there; commercial galleries, too. Then Over-the-Rhine really became the arts district for a long time … there were so many galleries, so many things happening, and that’s because property was cheap. That’s what we need in order to have this concentration of galleries: You need affordable space for artists to be able to rent and do cool, experimental things, especially in a city like Cincinnati that doesn’t have a strong collector base to support commercial galleries. Now, I would say, Over-the-Rhine has become more of the ‘living room’ space for the art; a place where people can go and experience it, but not a place where it gets made. It’s not the ‘kitchen’ anymore.

Cal Cullen

(photo by Asa Featherstone)

M&M: Camp Washington may well hold that title these days. And it may have the highest potential as a visual arts district.

Cullen: I think arts districts typically occur kind of organically, because there’s cheap space. Usually that is the catalyst for an art district. In Camp Washington, for example, there are at least three new galleries opening imminently, in the next month or two. … But that’s only happening because there’s affordable space.

Oicherman: Camp Washington is chock full of artists. If we had a system to support them there, but also to bring the public to visit their studios and to generate economy around that, that can be a good example of an artist-focused arts district.

Boris Oicherman

Girandola: I get really excited about Camp Washington, where I had my former studio, because it takes a lot of land and buildings to be able to create a convergence.

(Girandola said that he’s excited about the Port’s planned investment in Camp Washington, too.)

Oicherman: The Port is going to invest hundreds of millions of dollars over the next 10 years in Camp Washington, a neighborhood of 1,500 people. It’s just hard to overstate how transformative it’s going to be. It can be transformative in a good sense or in not a good sense. But it will be transformative.

M&M: Should a visual arts district emerge, in Camp Washington or elsewhere, businesses and the city would benefit – perhaps even more so than the artists in the long run.

Samad: Art districts really become the catalyst of … what a neighborhood becomes … whether it was OTR, whether it was Camp Washington (or) others where you can get lower rates, and you can figure out models to subsidize getting artists in. They’re usually the trailblazers. They’re cool; they have people coming to visit them, so that’s obviously going to generate more traffic to the neighborhood and continue the momentum.

Joe Girandola

Cullen: The artists are the trailblazers, but that doesn’t mean they want to keep moving and restarting every decade. Figuring out a way we can allow artists to actually share in the equity they’ve built, that would be valuable. Make them shareholders in the businesses … We’re creating all this economic opportunity for other businesses, and rarely do the artists get to enjoy that.

M&M: One possible solution is the cultural land trust model.

Girandola: Detroit has a great model for the cultural land trust, where artists are offered the opportunity to have low-cost purchase of neighborhood homes to create their studios. … This area now has 56 artists who have created a district, because they can own their own property and their studio, and create a gallery. This is directly funded by the city.

Oicherman: Absolutely, and I actually wanted to mention a land trust example that I’ve witnessed in Helsinki. It’s also owned by the city of Helsinki, and it’s actually an economically thriving business. It’s a giant building … that combines commercial, cultural businesses, radio stations, theaters – people who make money – with subsidized artist studios, and it’s one of the hottest cultural places to be in Helsinki … Oftentimes it seems like we have to choose whether we want to support the local artists or the local businesses or the entrepreneurship or the tourism. I think if you decide from the beginning that you intentionally want all of these things in one place … it’s actually possible.

In Camp Washington, it’s still relatively affordable to buy land. So if we’re talking about a cultural land trust kind of model, where you secure land to serve the arts and the artists in perpetuity, Camp Washington is probably the last central place in Cincinnati where it’s still possible.

Christy Samad

M&M: One district might not be enough, our panelists said.

Cullen: We should have more than one arts district. We should have a theater district. We should have a commercial gallery district where things get sold. We should have an artist district where we can do really weird things because space is affordable. I don’t believe one neighborhood or one district is going to have all the answers for the diversity of arts and patrons that we have in our city.

Oicherman: There are different places for different things. Like, OTR is really kind of cool, and the place where people like to come, so certain things can happen there. Camp Washington is this punk neighborhood which is still extremely affordable and where artists love doing crazy stuff, and it can allow you to do different things than you would do in OTR.

Smith: A lot of the groundwork has been laid out in places like Over-the-Rhine. There’s been a lot of investment to rehab space, and there are restaurants and things that dovetail nicely with retail or the visual arts. … That neighborhood seems right for it … right now, today, tomorrow this month; it seems like the bones are there. It would just be what or who can bring that to life.

M&M: The recent Cincinnati Art Week created sort of a pop-up arts district in Over-the-Rhine.

Cullen: Cincinnati Art Week was able to happen because 3CDC partnered and offered affordable space. Is that sustainable long-term? Probably not in that location, because there are plans for development. But it was great.

Samad: I think there is an opportunity (north of Liberty Street), since there is a high-concentration of vacant storefronts right now that are prime for pop-ups, short-term license agreements. But to your point, then they’re short-term.

David Smith and Sandy Eichert

Oicherman: I think short-term things have their place and they can be very valuable. It’s not like it’s one or the other. There are many vacant buildings in town, and they can be a resource. … But let’s also not forget that people who will activate these places – they have longer lives than activation periods.

M&M: For a long-term plan to be successful, it needs a champion with the capacity to build it – and keep it going.

Oicherman: It’s work; it needs to be built and maintained and facilitated over time, and someone needs to do that. Wave Pool started Made in Camp, which was a facilitation event in Camp Washington … then it wound down because there was nobody in the neighborhood with that capacity.

Cullen: Yeah, an artists’ job is to focus on making their artwork, so to ask them to also put on Made in Camp or Cincinnati Art Week – it’s another organization’s job to try and organize that sort of public-facing, publicity thing. Some artists have a storefront and … want to be more public-facing. But most don’t. The studio is a place to work.

Girandola: There needs to be a city-led transformative art fund like what happened in Cleveland; it seeded $12 million to really get artists activated in a sustainable model. … Because the pop-up model is great, but how do you continue the sustainability of this when you’re fighting for dollars against every other organization for those dollars?

Oicherman: Generally, it takes effort and focus and capacity and not necessarily a lot of money. It mostly takes a person or a few people who just drive this.

Cullen: I don’t think (the driver) has to be the city, but the city needs to be supportive, and preferably putting some dollars towards it.

Oicherman: For the city to do something like this, it needs to have an agenda of what it wants to do in terms of arts and culture in Cincinnati, which takes … a policy for the arts. I feel it’s not there. But while they’re getting there, maybe it can be somebody else … an organization or a funder who leads this.

Girandola: We have great, great talent here in the city. That’s not the question. It’s how the city can buy into celebrating this talent versus a four-day festival or a month-long festival.

Walker: We just had this crazy weekend where it was FotoFocus, BLINK and Cincinnati Art Week, all in one weekend. I think it goes hand-in-hand with this concept of what a district is, a compression. Maybe it’s that compression we need to examine more. Maybe we can spread things out throughout the city so it thrives.

Eli Walker

Smith: I feel strongly about this idea of a marketplace … where people know they can go to that place and find something. It’s convenient.

Eichert: I kept going back to this model of the antiques mall kind of thing, where there’s a central desk that collects the money and people have little booths, and you don’t have to be there all the time.

Cullen: That feels doable and sustainable to me as a business, and a way for us to have an ongoing, concentrated place where people can go to see and buy local art.

M&M: Aside from someone to drive it, what else might it take to move forward, considering a district hasn’t emerged organically?

Cullen: Let’s take Over-the-Rhine, for example. In order for that to become a visual arts district … those spaces for Cincinnati Art Week that are currently vacant, they would have to be permanently subsidized in some way, whether it’s by the city or philanthropy. … We just don’t have a collector base that can allow for galleries to be in Over-the-Rhine or downtown that makes any financial sense.

The other option is, build. Take a neighborhood like Camp Washington that is affordable and build that up as a place where people can go and visit. … It’s not a super walkable, welcoming neighborhood. So if you’re gonna make that an arts district that has storefronts, then you need to invest in the development of that neighborhood.

Eichert: It all comes down to money.

Smith: I also think of audience. … There’s support for visual arts organizations among a core group of people and a core group of patrons. … But I think the idea would be to target people who would be new to the experience of not just visual arts, but arts, culture – especially young people. I think that’s really a key component: to have new faces and new experiences for those people.

Girandola: I think it’s this marketing promotion campaign other cities have led. … We love to celebrate ourselves – this idea of punching above our weight is talked about a lot – but promotional dollars need to be put into this. When you celebrate the economic impact of major events, OK, take $6 million to $10 million on a promotional campaign and highlight every organization in the culture realm. Then you bring dollars and investment to the table for individual artists to survive.

Oicherman: New things in the arts in Cincinnati will not happen because the opera or the large museum will decide to do a new program. They will happen because there will be a crazy artist or a new crazy, tiny little nonprofit that will want to do that. And guess what? They will be punching above their weight, and they will be killing themselves doing that. … We all punch above our weights, and I don’t think punching above our weights is sustainable. I would love to start punching at my weight, but my weight needs to increase.

It gets away from the cultural district to cultural policy. What do you want culture in this place to be? If you want it to be really thriving and diverse and innovative, you need to think how to support all of those things in a consistent way.

Cullen: Our city does not have an arts budget. We are lucky in that we have some great philanthropic partners. … But at the end of the day, those philanthropic partners are not public dollars. … I do think figuring out a way to have some sort of public funding for the arts would go a long way in us being able to have an arts district and proper marketing.

M&M: Of course, a visual arts district could have drawbacks.

Cullen: Art is for everyone. We need to have art centers, ideally community art centers, in every neighborhood, because we need every child, every senior, every person to be able to access a class or a gallery to see and experience art. By creating an arts district, I think the unfortunate thing is that we’re gonna have galleries that are not part of it, and they will not get the tourism, the visitors from out of town.

Oicherman: I feel if it’s planned well and done well, there are no downsides, really. If it’s done well and there is a cultural policy that thinks about cultural infrastructure in the city that includes arts education, access to the arts everywhere, then these cultural districts become part and parcel of everything else that happens.

M&M: But don’t wait for someone to curate the experience when there’s so much great visual art happening now.

Smith: We can look towards this idea of an arts district, and we can look towards solutions for collaboration and concentration. But there are opportunities for people tomorrow, next weekend … to be supporting the pockets of arts organizations that exist now.

Cullen: I totally agree. Yes, it would help to have someone in charge that’s organizing all this and making it all shiny and perfect. But the truth is, the best arts districts are the ones that are kind of underground. Really interesting work happens in places that are not so curated. So people need to maybe be a little more adventurous in how they experience our city.

M&M: Oh, and one more thing: If a district does come to fruition …

Oicherman: How about calling it a visual artists district? Stop supporting the arts. Start supporting the artists.

Land trust aims to provide affordable spaces for artists

Camp Washington-based arts nonprofit Wave Pool is creating Ohio’s first cultural land trust in that neighborhood, to preserve affordable spaces for artists, creative businesses and cultural groups.

Concerned that rising property values in many neighborhoods often force artists from their studios and residences, Wave Pool aims to partner with other organizations to purchase properties within the designated district (also called a creative land trust) to ensure that they remain permanently affordable for creative users.

Wave Pool Executive Director Boris Oicherman attended an international Creative Land Trust Summit in Helsinki, Finland, in September to exchange ideas on models and legal structures for such land trusts.

The group hopes to assemble a portfolio of affordable studios, storefronts, live/work spaces and cultural facilities. Creating the trust does not depend on new state or local legislation, but requires an independent legal entity to be established to purchase and hold property, according to the World Cities Culture Forum.

wavepool.art

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