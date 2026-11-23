What are you giving thanks for this holiday season? We at M&M are thankful for art, dance, film, food, photography, literature and music, all represented among the choices below. But most of all, we’re grateful for you. If you enjoy this column, please share it with a friend!

Happy Thanksgiving to all!

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Two choices this evening: Hunker down with family and neighbors and perhaps help prep for Turkey Day or, alternatively, dive into Drinksgiving and hope for the best. No judgement here, but remember to hydrate…

Thursday, Nov. 26 – Happy Thanksgiving!

Looks like a potential wash out, weather-wise, so stay put and make the best of it. On behalf of Meg Howes, Ray Cooklis and Thomas Consolo, we Culture FIXers wish you a warm and meaningful celebration. (Don’t fight the food coma.)

Friday, Nov. 27

Art on Vine, Black Friday Holiday Village Market | 5-9 p.m. Fountain Square. DETAILS: For those who would rather avoid being mauled at the mall, here is an artful option for keeping the holiday vibe going and it coincides with Light Up the Square. The rain will hopefully move out in time for Art on Vine to set up downtown and provide both a treat for the eyes and potential gift options for the person who has everything … or at least one lonely wall.

DE LA Dance Company, “Nutcracker, Jazzed Up!” | 7:30 p.m. Anderson Center Theater, Anderson Twp. 513-871-0914. DETAILS: That other “Nutcracker” does not open for three more weeks, so here’s your chance to scratch that Tchaikovsky itch, but this time reimagined by Duke Ellington. Brilliant music, fresh choreography, but just jazzier. Maybe you should experience both “Nutcrackers” this year? Busy this evening? Nine more performances through Dec. 5

Saturday, Nov. 28

Cincinnati Pops, “Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol” in concert | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Here’s an opportunity to give your kids or grandkids the singular experience of being in glorious Music Hall and hearing a full symphony orchestra, while being immersed in Muppet-try with Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit and Michael Caine as Scrooge. Duo Shen, CSO assistant conductor, is on the podium. Repeats Sunday at 2 p.m.

Westside Market, Holiday Market | Noon-5 p.m. Westwood Town Hall, downtown Westwood. DETAILS: The Westside Market bills itself as Cincinnati’s largest recurring small-business pop-up market and is celebrating its ninth year. More than 120 vendors will be on hand for Small Business Saturday. The area is a DORA district, so you can shop, sip and stroll to your heart’s delight. And if you’re an early bird (it starts at noon, so …), the first 200 shoppers will receive a free swag bag.

Sunday, Nov. 29

J. Miles Wolf, “Sitting on the Edge,” 1982

Behringer-Crawford Museum, “Red River Gorge, a 50-year Journey” | 1-5 p.m. Devou Park, Covington. 859-491-4003. DETAILS: Exhibits from the 2026 FotoFocus Biennial – “The Long View” – continue to wind down, including this one closing on Sunday. J. Miles Wolf has long been one of the region’s most-respected photographers and this show at Behringer-Crawford showcases his lifelong love affair with The Gorge, from high school trips to today.

Christ Church Cathedral, An Advent Procession with Lessons and Carols | 4:30 p.m. downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: It’s time to rev up the holiday choral music, and hearing one of the area’s top church choirs is a fine way to start the Advent season. Music Director Stephan Casurella conducts the proceedings. Selections include music by Herbert Howells, Orlando di Lasso, William Mathias, Peter Hallock and others. The 5 p.m. service is preceded by an organ recital by CCC organ scholar Matthew Johnson.

Tessa Lark

(Photo by Lauren Desberg) Sonya Moomaw

Concertnova, “Bowtie Bluegrass“ | 5:30 p.m. Newport Car Barn. DETAILS: Bluegrass and classical chamber music might seem strange bedfellows, but not to these two talented string players. Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark premiered a concerto composed for her last November here with the Cincinnati Symphony and is fresh off a gig at Manhattan’s Café Carlyle. Sonya Moomaw, who attends the School for Creative and Performing Arts, is equally at home playing classical, jazz and bluegrass. And concertnova is known for stretching genre boundaries, so this fundraiser/concert should be a treat. Plus, the massive Car Barn is a hoot on its own.

Monday, Nov. 30

Melissa Clark

Mercantile Library, Melissa Clark “The Big Book of Dinner” | 6 p.m. Downtown. 513-621-0717. DETAILS: While this event comes too late for Thanksgiving, there are holiday parties on the horizon. New York Times food writer Melissa Clark, one of the most respected food mavens in the country, has a new cookbook and she’s coming to The Merc to tell you all about it. And you can go home with a holiday gift for that special cook in your life. Better “book” this now.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Chamber Music Cincinnati, Isidore String Quartet | 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall, Over-the-Rhine. 513-342-6870. DETAILS: The still-emerging Isidore Quartet – winners of the Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2022 and an Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2023 – claims to approach established repertoire as if it was brand new and new compositions as if fully established. The program features late-romantic fare from a young Anton Webern, a new quartet composed for the group by Billy Childs in just the last year, plus Franz Schubert’s final chamber work, the String Quintet in C Major, featuring guest cellist Sterling Elliott. CMC brings to town the very best chamber groups in the world, very much worth a listen.

Author Sheila Williams and moderator Michelle Hopkins

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Sheila Williams “Daughters of the Wind” | 7 p.m. Rookwood Commons, Norwood. 513-396-8960. DETAILS: Recent Movers & Makers contributor Sheila Williams (see our September cover story), discusses her eighth novel, her first foray into “mythical fantasy.” Williams, a Northern Kentucky resident, was also featured in 2022 as librettist for “Fierce,” a new opera commissioned by Cincinnati Opera with music by William Menefield. Michelle Hopkins, of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and WCPO 9, leads the conversation.

No Promises Vocal Band, “Christmas with No Promises” | 7:30 p.m. St. Columban Parish, Loveland. DETAILS: Having spent more than a decade singing in and leading a cappella groups locally, I know a good one when I hear one. No Promises delivers with pristine intonation, interesting arrangements across several genres and snappy repartee. If Loveland is a bridge too far on a Tuesday, look for upcoming appearances in Montgomery, Hyde Park and Covington. These guys are good.

One more note:

Dec. 1 is global Giving Tuesday. Nonprofits everywhere have been dealing with tons of uncertainty these past few years. Please consider contributing as you are able. Cincinnati is stronger because of our robust nonprofit ecosystem.

Thank you. Happy Thanksgiving!

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