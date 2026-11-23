Great Parks is extending its annual holiday lights recycling program into February, giving Hamilton County residents more time to drop off old and broken lights.

The 2026-27 collection period will run from Thanksgiving Day through Feb. 2, or Groundhog Day. The program is a partnership between the county’s park system and Cohen Recycling.

Residents can recycle LED and traditional string lights in specially marked barrels at six Great Parks locations:

Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve, Ellenwood Nature Barn

Glenwood Gardens, Gatehouse

Miami Whitewater Forest, Visitor Center

Sharon Woods, Sharon Center

Winton Woods, Winton Center, front and side lobbies

Woodland Mound, Breezy Point Pavilion

The extended collection period aims to make it more convenient for residents to drop off lights during a season that’s known for less-than-ideal weather.

“Weather is a big factor when people are working with their holiday lights, so adding time to our collection period should bring more good weather days, which will help us send more of these old broken light strands for recycling instead of going to the landfill,” said Stephanie Bacher, Great Parks’ sustainability coordinator.

The program also helps keep potentially toxic materials out of landfills, soil and groundwater.

Since the program began in 2014, Great Parks, Cohen Recycling and residents have recycled 54 tons of holiday lights.

Residents should place light strands directly into the collection barrels. Bags, boxes and other transport materials should not be left behind. The program accepts holiday lights only.

A valid Motor Vehicle Permit is required for vehicles entering Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve, Glenwood Gardens, Miami Whitewater Forest, Sharon Woods, Winton Woods and Woodland Mound.

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