Kenton County residents can recycle old or broken holiday lights at 11 collection sites through Jan. 29. Residents can drop off lights for free during normal business hours every day.

The collection sites are:

Covington Fire Department Station 5, 1255 Hands Pike, Covington

Covington Public Works, 1730 Russell St., Covington

The Center for Great Neighborhoods, 321 W. 12th St., Covington

Kenton County Public Works, 420 Independence Station Road, Independence

Taylor Mill City Building, 5225 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill

Erlanger City Building, 505 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger

Erlanger Library, 401 Kenton Lands Road, Erlanger

Fort Wright City Building, 409 Kyles Lane, Fort Wright

Fort Mitchell City Building, 2355 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell

Independence City Building, 5409 Madison Pike, Independence

Independence Library, 1992 Walton Nicholson Road, Independence

For more information about Kenton County Public Works programs and events, visit kentoncountyky.gov or follow Kenton County Government on Facebook.

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