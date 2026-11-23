Messages of encouragement from Cincinnati’s retired nonprofit leaders

Given the economic turbulence and governmental uncertainty nonprofits have faced over the past few years, Movers & Makers asked six recently retired CEOs to share their unique perspectives, reflecting on the past and/or future of the sector.

Kurt Reiber

Kurt Reiber

Retired CEO, Freestore Foodbank

“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” — Steve Jobs

Every day across the Tristate, dedicated nonprofit professionals show us what it means to believe in a better world. Whether you serve families in need, support children and seniors, champion education, protect the environment, or strengthen our communities, your work matters more than you may ever realize.

Working in the nonprofit sector is a calling fueled by compassion, commitment and the belief that change is possible. Yet we know the journey is not always easy. Limited resources, growing community needs, long hours and the emotional weight of serving others can leave even the most passionate among us feeling overwhelmed. Sometimes, the progress we hope to see comes slowly, and the challenges seem bigger than our capacity to address them.

In those moments, remember why you started.

Every life touched, every family supported, every volunteer inspired and every barrier overcome represents meaningful progress. The impact of your work cannot always be measured in numbers or captured in an annual report. Sometimes, it is found in a conversation that restores hope, a service that meets an urgent need, or a connection that reminds someone they are not alone.

The Tristate nonprofit community is stronger because of you. Our region benefits when organizations collaborate, leaders share knowledge, donors invest in solutions, and neighbors come together around a common purpose. We do not have to tackle every challenge alone. By building partnerships, celebrating one another’s successes and learning from our setbacks, we can accomplish far more together than we ever could individually.

Just as important, remember to extend the same compassion to yourselves that you offer others. Celebrate the small victories. Make room for rest. Ask for help when you need it. Your well-being is not separate from your mission; it is essential to sustaining it.

Steve Jobs’ words remind us that meaningful change begins with people willing to imagine something better and act to make it real.

So, to every nonprofit professional, volunteer, board member and community champion: Keep believing. Keep collaborating. Keep showing up.

The work you do today is helping build a stronger, more compassionate tomorrow. And the world is better because you dared to make a difference.

Amy Cheney

Amy Cheney

Retired CEO, Crayons and Beyond

Greetings from someone who has made the leap to retirement and the next phase. There is life after the nonprofit world!

To all who are still in the trenches working to make our community and our world a better place – thank you! I am sure there are days when it feels like you are not seen but please know that you are! You are making a difference “one starfish at a time.”

On those days when everything seems overwhelming and you can’t imagine how it will all be done – just take that first step. You see the need but you also see the opportunity; what could be if your mission is fulfilled. You can paint that picture for your staff and your donors and inspire them to be part of the work, part of making that difference.

And speaking of donors, never forget that they are the fuel in your engine. They are the ones that make the mission happen. I once heard a fundraising expert say, “Without need, new and next-time donors have nothing to do.” Go back to basics: Make sure your donors hear from you about what the need is and, after they make a gift, let them know what they have made possible (not what they helped you do, but what they did). It matters. Thank them for their support and then report back. It’s not rocket science, but so few organizations really do this well. It takes time and it takes diligence – and it works! Try it and see.

In this crazy world where so much is shifting and swirling, I encourage you to stand firm on your principles, to be a shining example of ethical behavior, to demonstrate what it means to take care of one another, and to maintain standards of excellence in all you do.

As you approach the end of the calendar year, take a pause and take care of yourself. You serve no one by burning the candle at both ends. You suffer, your loved ones suffer and, ultimately, your organization suffers. Breathe. Recharge. Reinvigorate.

You’ve got this! You are not alone. There are many people cheering you on!

Christie Brown

Christie Brown

Retired CEO, OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence

As a recently retired nonprofit leader, I’ve been invited to share “a measure of wisdom” with you. My message to all nonprofit staff can be summed up simply. Keep on doing the hard work!

But I would add one important reminder: Take care of yourself too! Just like the airline message to put on your own oxygen mask first, you also need to take care of yourself so you can endure the demanding work of caring for others. Whether it’s a massage, a daily walk in the neighborhood, a yoga class or 15 minutes of quiet meditation, find what works for you and take time for some self-care!

Remember that you are making a difference by changing many small and sometimes large things to make our community better. You need to take care of yourself to continue doing that work.

From a place of retirement relaxation, I can’t stress enough how important this is. Most days, I didn’t feel like I was overly stressed, but once I retired, I realized that a huge weight of responsibility lifted. With some health challenges, I’ve now embraced the oft-given advice to appreciate each day. I now stop to appreciate the beautiful sunrise each morning. I encourage you to do the same.

And a message to the funders who may be reading: Given the demands on the nonprofit sector, I urge you to offer as much support as possible, not only financially, but also with clear and timely communication. And to a few notables, please remember that if you say, “We’ll get back to you next week (or soon),” some communication should actually arrive the next week (or soon)!

I want to thank all nonprofit workers for doing what you do. It was an honor to support you during my career. I admire your perseverance and dedication to making our part of the world a bit better each day.

Paul Haffner

Paul Haffner

Retired, but acting, CEO, Lighthouse Youth and Family Services

Like in Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi,” you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. When I “retired” at the end of 2025, I figured I would do some consulting, play lots of golf and go on a few fun trips with my wife. Instead, a debilitating health condition leveled me for the first six months of 2026 and is still in the final stages of resolution as of the end of October. No golf; no tennis; no walking on the beach; and very minimal ability to be useful professionally. I even lost the ability to play my guitar. I was in a desperate condition physically and mentally.

When the discomfort began to ease in June, I realized how incredibly boring life had become. There are only so many sporting events one can watch – the Olympics, March Madness, NHL and NBA playoffs, golf tournaments and the wonders of the World Cup allowed me diversions, but mental stimulation was at an all-time low and isolation at an all-time high. Thankfully, my music became accessible again in the summer, and I was able to lead our band, The Cartel, at Taste of Cincinnati. But I definitely needed to find a better routine.

Luckily, old friends at Lighthouse let me know there could be a need for an interim CEO. I was able to start back in August. I found my old friends, the same office (with new furniture), and no new acronyms. I got to slide into familiar territory and make an immediate impact.

So for anyone wistfully considering retirement or lamenting the state of funding in the nonprofit world, my message is simple: Be extremely grateful for the job you have and the work you’re doing. When life throws you a curveball, you realize just how precious things like driving to work, feeding yourself and walking your dog really are. Losing function in your limbs for a few months will teach you valuable lessons and mine is one of immense gratitude for the basic things in life. I was a pretty good human being in 2025 but as of the second half of 2026, I’m now on the road to becoming exceptional – empathy and compassion are off the charts.

You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. Don’t take it for granted. Treasure every moment.

Jeff Taylor

Jeff Taylor

Retired president and CEO, Junior Achievement of OKI Partners

For more than 40 years, I made nonprofit work my career. I now find that retirement does bring about one important characteristic – perspective. Below are four items that I believe you’ll find helpful as you go through your nonprofit journey.

Be known for your talent

You may have entered nonprofit work with tremendous passion. That’s a wonderful asset, but passion alone is not enough.

What’s more important is being known for a specific talent. Be a subject matter expert.

Learn how to manage projects, be the best fundraiser on the team or become an expert on delivering on your organization’s mission. In other words, be the person everyone goes to for whatever your strength is.

The most effective nonprofit leaders are not simply those who care deeply – they are people who combine passion with competence.

Have leadership vision

One of the biggest misconceptions in the workplace is that leadership begins when you receive a promotion. In reality, leadership is:

Taking on tasks when no one asks you to.

Helping a colleague succeed.

Bringing solutions instead of complaints.

Maintaining integrity when no one is watching.

Incorporate these into your own vision statement and then share that vision with colleagues and volunteers.

How you do something is as important as what you do

Your reputation becomes one of your most valuable assets. People remember how you made them feel, whether you kept your word, and whether you showed up when it mattered. In other words, doing the right thing the right way.

In nonprofits, relationships are everything!

There is no silver bullet

I can tell you that the accomplishments I remember most are not the budgets we balanced or the strategic plans we completed.

I remember the impact my organizations had on people’s lives.

So be patient with yourself, keep learning, stay humble, protect your well-being, lead with integrity and never forget that your work matters.

The nonprofit sector needs your energy, your creativity and your commitment.

Kelly Collison

Kelly Collison

Retired CEO, Magnified Giving

Retirement doesn’t have to mean stepping away from contributing, leading, mentoring or making a difference. Perhaps it is time to think differently about what comes next. Rather than viewing retirement as the end of a professional journey, consider it an opportunity for Rewirement – a chance to redirect your experience, talents, relationships and wisdom toward new and meaningful opportunities.

Many accomplished professionals, business leaders, nonprofit executives and community builders have spent decades developing expertise, leading organizations, solving problems and creating opportunities for others. While they may be ready to leave behind the demands of a traditional career, they aren’t necessarily ready to stop contributing. They still have energy, ideas, passion and valuable experience to share.

Rewirement is about creating opportunities to put that experience to work in new and different ways, without the obligations and expectations of a full-time career.

At its heart, Rewirement is about choice, purpose, connection and continued impact. It recognizes that experience doesn’t lose its value when a career ends. In fact, the combination of professional wisdom, personal freedom and a desire to remain engaged can create extraordinary possibilities.

I am enjoying mentoring younger or newer nonprofit CEOs and sharing my lived experiences for the continued good of our community.

That’s Rewirement.

Related Articles