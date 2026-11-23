Hope isn’t what one might expect to feel after experiencing the story of the Holocaust. Cincinnati’s Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center wants to make sure it is.

The center is slated to open a gallery Jan. 2 that offers a new perspective on Holocaust education – one that transforms remembrance into action.

Many institutions around the world commemorate the Holocaust, most dedicated to documenting the scale of the horror with relics, artifacts and the meticulous documentary evidence of the perpetrators. As they follow Germany’s slide into institutional terror and industrial murder, visitors face uncomfortable questions about what they might have done as average Germans living in a Nazi police state. As the number of people with living links to the 1940s shrinks inevitably to zero with the passing years, that becomes an inexorably more abstract question.

Learning about the Holocaust can “leave visitors feeling weighed down with the burden of this knowledge,” said Jackie Congedo, the Holocaust and Humanity Center’s CEO since 2024 and before that its chief community engagement officer.

Jackie Congedo

(Tasha Pinelo Photography)

She can feel some of history’s weight looking out her office window. The center is part of the Museum Center at Union Terminal, the building that welcomed most of the region’s Holocaust survivors to Cincinnati.

“What do I (as a visitor) do with this weight? How do I be an ‘upstander’?” An “upstander” in the center’s parlance is someone who uses character strengths in big and small ways and inspires others to do the same. It’s the flip side of being a passive bystander.

Congedo emphasized that being an upstander doesn’t necessarily require risking one’s life. She offered as an example the Germans who called Jewish neighbors before Kristallnacht to warn them not to go out or a doctor who vouched for Jewish patients’ illnesses to keep them under hospital protection until they could make arrangements to flee Germany.

The center’s solution is to double down on the second pillar of its founding mission – humanity – to show how the lessons of history can inspire action today. Housed in the new Anita & Hank Schneider Family Humanity Gallery, it’s the result of a decade-long collaboration with the nonprofit VIA (for Values in Action) Institute on Character, a leading resource on the science of human character. The VIA Institute is based in Cincinnati.

VIA’s flagship Character Strengths Survey offers insight into the relative strengths of 24 characteristics that have been found to be universal among human personalities. Those 24 coalesce into six general areas, like courage, justice and wisdom. The survey helps those who take it learn how they can effect change in today’s world.

Holocaust and humanity education are deeply integrated, Congedo said. “You can’t study one without the other.”

With VIA, she said, HHC “developed pedagogy on teaching values and seeing what worked and didn’t … what challenged folks to engage.”

The Schneider Family Humanity Gallery replaces an exhibit with static kiosks that taught about upstanders acting today. The problem: “You’re learning about other people, not yourself,” Congedo said. “We’re going to equip you with tools to activate the good in you.”

HHC Interactive Upstander Learning Zones

The new space is divided into four zones. The first is a transition from the Holocaust half of the center that includes a small theater. “What does history ask of us?” Congedo said. “In times of darkness, we have to be engaged in shining light to resist dark outcomes. If we can all be a light in the world, how is our light different? We learn to value differences among people.”

Visitors will also learn the antidotes to the drivers of that darkness. For example, she said, “What is the inverse of fear? Curiosity.”

The second zone is for self-reflection. Visitors will take an abbreviated version of the VIA survey and learn their top strength. They’ll get a token that will interact with the gallery’s exhibits to help show how to use that strength and how strengths combine.

Zone 3 is the Community of Strengths. Using their tokens, visitors will interact to see how character strengths interact. “You’ll see how different strengths reinforce each other for greater impact,” Congedo said.

The final zone pairs historic upstanders with the center’s newest honorees, grouped by character strength. As further inspiration to action, visitors as they leave will see a quote by Edith Carter, a survivor of the Theresienstadt and Auschwitz concentration camps who settled in Cincinnati after World War II. “Everybody – every human being,” Carter said, “has the obligation to contribute somehow to this world.”

The quote is a powerful inspiration, Congedo said. “If folks who survived this can have that attitude, what’s our excuse? We can always choose light.”

She said she hopes what is officially the Gloria & Alvin Lipson Family Upstander Experience gives people a sense of agency, hope and accountability. History shows us the consequences of not focusing on the positive. “We know what the road to darkness looks like.”

The new gallery shows us that awareness and the knowledge of our own strengths – strengths we might not have known we have – are the path to light. And hope.

Congedo: “We can almost promise you’ll feel better when you leave than when you come in.”

The Holocaust and Humanity Center is closed through Nov. 26, 2026, when its renovated Holocaust Gallery reopens. The new Humanity Gallery opens Jan. 2. Admission to the center is free through January. Congedo recommends planning for an hour to experience each gallery. Children younger than about 12 may not be ready to experience the Holocaust Gallery.

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