The historic Delta Queen steamboat could return to the Cincinnati riverfront area as a floating museum and hotel under a proposed $12 million restoration plan.

The Ludlow Heritage Museum and Delta Queen Steamboat Preservation Trust seek $250,000 in private funding to begin assessing the vessel’s condition and determine what it would take to bring the steamboat to a permanent home along the Ohio River in Ludlow, Kentucky.

The initial exploratory phase would cover dry docking, inspections of the hull and critical systems, towing, insurance and restoration planning. The findings would help determine the project’s feasibility, scope, timeline and next steps.

If the assessment supports moving forward and the project secures the necessary approvals and funding, the full project would likely include a boutique hotel, restaurant and venue space in addition to the museum.

A concept of the landing for a future home for the Delta Queen in Ludlow, Kentucky. (Provided)

“The Delta Queen is more than a historic steamboat. She is a floating piece of American history with deep roots in Cincinnati and the Ohio River,” said Andrew Wartman, president of the Ludlow Heritage Museum. “Bringing this National Historic Landmark to Ludlow represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to preserve an American treasure while creating a new destination for tourism, education and economic development.”

A floating piece of history

The Delta Queen has a long history in Cincinnati. Built in the 1920s, the steamboat originally operated in California before serving as a U.S. Navy ferry during World War II.

Cincinnati-based Greene Line Steamers acquired the vessel in 1947, bringing it to the Queen City. It began offering passenger cruises on the Ohio River on June 30, 1948, with the city’s Public Landing serving as its home mooring between trips.

The boat became a familiar sight along the riverfront, and Cincinnati gave it a proper homecoming on April 29, 1971. The celebration included a red carpet and a proclamation of Delta Queen Day by then-Mayor Willis Gradison.

The Delta Queen was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1989 for its significance to American maritime history. It’s one of the few surviving examples of an overnight sternwheel passenger steamboat.

Its overnight cruising days ended in 2008. The vessel later operated as a floating hotel in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before being moved to Louisiana.

The proposed project would prioritize stabilizing and repairing the vessel before gradually reopening its hospitality spaces and developing museum and educational exhibits. Plans include exhibits on river commerce and steamboat crew life, along with educational programming focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“Imagine future generations walking aboard the Delta Queen, experiencing the grandeur of riverboat travel and discovering the remarkable role the Ohio River played in building our region,” Wartman said. “This is about more than saving a steamboat. It is about bringing history back to life.”

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