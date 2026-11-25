The Petersburg Historical Society has established a fund to help preserve the Northern Kentucky community’s historic buildings, stories and traditions as development continues to reshape the region.

Created through the Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky, the fund will support restoration projects, educational programs and efforts to create gathering spaces for residents and visitors to the rural Boone County river town.

The effort builds on a milestone for the historical society. On March 24, 2025, the organization received a donation of a historic property that could become its permanent home and provide space for expanded programming. The vision includes a community hub where residents, visitors, historians and artists can connect with Petersburg’s history.

Meggie Martin of the historical society said the rapid pace of development throughout the county makes protecting Petersburg’s history increasingly important.

“We have a chance to protect our history before it is lost,” she said, adding that her hope is the fund will help restore historic structures and give them new life as places for the community to gather.

“Once these places are gone, they are gone forever,” Martin added.

“Beyond saving buildings, I hope we can inspire our community to recognize the value of historic preservation and understand that protecting our past is an investment in our future.”

The Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky works with individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits to support charitable causes across the region. Nancy Grayson, the foundation’s president and CEO, said the partnership reflects the importance of bringing people together around a shared commitment to preserving local history.

“This fund is a wonderful example of what can happen when a community comes together around something it deeply values,” she said.

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