Three Greater Cincinnati organizations merge to better serve nonprofit ecosystem

Three local organizations are joining forces to better serve the nonprofit community at large and strengthen philanthropy across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The new organization, BEAM Center for Nonprofits, brings together three 501(c)(3) organizations:

OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence

Leadership Council for Nonprofits

Social Venture Partners Cincinnati

Cincinnati Cares, a nonprofit service aiding volunteer recruitment, had been part of the original merger plans, but was not able to meet due diligence requirements in time to participate, according to a release from BEAM.

“This new organization reflects a shared commitment to helping nonprofits succeed,” Rob Reifsnyder, current OneSource Center board chair, said in a statement. He’s also the inaugural board chair of BEAM Center for Nonprofits.

“By combining resources and expertise, BEAM will provide greater value, encourage collaboration and increase community impact,” he added. “The unified organization will work to strengthen nonprofits, develop leaders and engage philanthropists across our region.” Rob Reifsnyder Beth Benson

Elizabeth (Beth) Benson will serve as BEAM’s first chief executive officer. She’s been the executive director of Leadership Council for Nonprofits since 2022. She will lead the integration of the three organizations while working to position BEAM as the “front door for nonprofits needing support. “

“Beth Benson is an exceptional leader who understands the opportunities and challenges facing nonprofit organizations,” said Reifsnyder. “She has earned the trust and respect of nonprofit leaders and has the experience and vision to guide BEAM’s future.”

Benson said serving nonprofits’ needs is at the heart of the new organization.

“Every day, nonprofits across our region are addressing our community’s most important challenges,” she said. “They will be at the center of everything we do. Our goal is to help them succeed in their important work.”

She added that the merger was driven by a shared recognition that the three organizations’ complementary services could create greater value together than working independently.

What BEAM will do

BEAM will offer nonprofits the ability to access the following in one place:

Consulting and operational support

Leadership development and training

Peer networks

Strategic investments

Philanthropic partnerships

Common Good Store, resources and tools

The new organization combines:

OneSource’s consulting, leadership development and training and nonprofit store

Leadership Council’s leadership programs and peer networks

SVP Cincinnati’s innovation, engaged philanthropy and investments in nonprofits

Why BEAM ?

The name BEAM represents both light and strength, reflecting the organization’s commitment to helping nonprofits grow with greater clarity, stronger connections and the support they need to succeed.

Susan Ingmire, board chair of SVP Cincinnati and a leader of the merger committee, said the nonprofit sector is changing quickly and that “BEAM will help organizations think bigger, respond faster and be more efficient in accessing knowledge, expertise and resources with our single, front door approach.”

Reifsnyder concluded, “We’re excited about the opportunity for this merger to create new possibilities for nonprofit organizations. We invite volunteers, philanthropists, funders and nonprofit leaders to join this new opportunity.”

Additional information

BEAM will be governed by a new board made up of representatives from the three merged organizations and community members with nonprofit expertise.

The new organization will operate under new bylaws and governance structure.

BEAM’s primary office will be located at 936 Dalton Avenue, Queensgate, the current OneSource location.

SVP will continue to maintain a satellite office at The Alloy Growth Lab in Norwood.

BEAM will become its own 501(c)(3) nonprofit. OneSource and the Leadership Council will dissolve, and SVP’s current relationship with Inspiring Service will end.

beamnonprofits.org

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Learn more about this important merger and future plans in our October magazine, which publishes Sept. 23.

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