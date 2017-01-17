$80,000 awarded by the ‘sharks’ at Jewish Innovation Funds

“Shark Tank” has nothing on the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.

The Jewish Innovation Funds recently awarded $80,000 in start-up capital to four innovators.

The winning pitches included leading-edge initiatives that meet local human needs and strengthen Jewish communities. The winners:

– Ish: It’s Nosh Your Typical Market, a fusion of Jewish and Israeli arts and culture coming in September to Washington Park.

– Six Points Collective, a nonprofit Jewish organization that specializes in creating organic, creative and spiritual experiences for young professionals and millennials.

– Moishe House Cincinnati, which brings to Cincinnati the national Moishe House concept of peer-led, home-based programming.

– The David Project, the national Israel advocacy organization, which is enhancing Cincinnati Hillel’s effort to send additional non-Jewish student leaders to Israel.

“All our many applicants were inspiring, but these four demonstrated especially bold Jewish ideas and out-of-the-box thinking with fierce emphasis on support of and really reinvigorating our local community,” said John Stein, one of the donors who helped create the grant fund.

The Jewish Federation expects that the grants will be offered again in 2017. The deadline for proposals is tentatively set for March.

jewishcincinnati.org/innovationwinners

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery of winning organizations.