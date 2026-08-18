Learn to create a ‘bike bus’ in your neighborhood

The nonprofit Queen City Bike is hosting a summit in Over-the-Rhine on how neighborhoods can start their own “bike buses.”

A bike bus is a group of kids and adults who ride to school together along a planned route. The Bike Bus Summit, set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at 118 Findlay St., will spotlight the bike bus already running in Pleasant Ridge and show parents and educators how to get one rolling in their community.

The afternoon will cover everything from working with families and schools to planning safe routes and navigating policies. It’s aimed at parents, educators, elected officials, advocates and anyone curious about bringing a bike bus to their neighborhood.

For more information or to get involved, contact Vincent Wilson (vincent@queencitybike.org) or Julia Keister (julia@queencitybike.org) at Queen City Bike.

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