Rosemary’s Babies plans ‘COVID Edition’ gala to help teen parents

Rosemary’s Babies Company, a local nonprofit that supports teen parents and families, had planned their 4th annual Legends Showcase & Benefit Gala to be a huge event at the Cincinnati Zoo with members of the legendary group The Supremes entertaining. But the pandemic had other ideas.

Instead, Rosemary’s Babies will present a safe, socially distanced “mask and sneaker” event, Legends Showcase: Covid Edition sponsored by UC Health, at the 20th Century Theater, 3021 Madison Road, Oakley, on Nov. 7. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Sneaker fashion has been a trademark of Rosemary’s Babies galas.

Since the pandemic, the organization has more than doubled the number of families it serves. “We have served almost 350 families, and since COVID have been sending gift cards to teen parents to support their needs,” said Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, founder and CEO.

“We are committed to continue to do our great work,” she added, which is why she and board chair Laurie Stevens believe the gala is a necessary step for the agency.

The large space of the 20th Century Theater is intended to give people more confidence in attending the event. The 2 ½-hour event is concert style, with five performers who are local, national and International artists.The event also will be live streamed along with the gala’s silent auction, which begins Nov. 1.

rosemarysbabies.co/legendslive2020