OTR Film Festival moves 2021 event to July

The Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival has announced new dates for its 2021 festival, delaying its start a second time to help ensure the safety of attendees. The festival will take place July 8-11, 2021.

Slated for Feb. 25-28, having already been displaced from this fall, OTRFF brings films from across the globe to the Cincinnati area in celebration of diversity, inclusion and shared humanity.

Organized by LADD Inc., OTRFF is the nation’s only diversity film festival led by people in the disability community. This year, the festival received a record number of film entries addressing issues of disability, diversity, freedom, faith and identity.

“We’re already counting down the days until we bring people back together to celebrate our differences and our commonalities through powerful stories,” said Festival Director Molly Lyons. “By next summer, we expect the festival to be even more meaningful for festival goers and filmmakers as we continue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

OTRFF also has announced a film festival advisory committee: chair Jack Geiger, Anya Sanchez, Jon Sanchez, Roula Allouch, Kitty Rosenthal, Eric Kearney and Peter Niehoff.

otrfilmfest.org

An OTR Film Festival event at the Freedom Center