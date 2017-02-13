March Madness Flyaway for Starfire

Saturday, March 18, 7-11 p.m., Woodward Theater, Over-the-Rhine

Starfire has announced the return of the 19th annual March Madness Flyaway, an evening of music, an open bar, catered local food and the broadcast of the NCAA tournament games.

Tickets start at $45 in advance, and include drinks, food, silent auction and a raffle offering two tickets to the 2018 NCAA Final Four. Proceeds will help Starfire, which works to improve the lives of people with disabilities.



Meaghan FitzGerald and Josh Langdon are co-chairs.