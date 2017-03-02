Peraza ensemble to play Carnegie Hall in March

The Peraza Music Workshop Ensemble has earned an invitation to perform at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Sunday, March 5, at 8 p.m.

The invitation comes after award-winning performances at the World Strides Festival of Gold in Chicago, Chicago Orchestra Hall in Chicago and Strathmore Hall in Washington, D.C.

The Peraza Music Workshop is a Cincinnati-based violin/chamber music studio under the directorship of Marion Peraza de Webb. Players range in age from 10 to 15. The workshop is directed by Marion Peraza de Webb, who is also the director/coach of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Nouveau Chamber Players.