Chamber will look back at Union Centre successes

Friday, March 10, 6 p.m., Cincinnati Marriott North at Union Centre

The West Chester ▪ Liberty Chamber Alliance will honor members for their service to the organization and the community during the group’s annual awards celebration. The “Now & Then” dinner also will recognize the 20th anniversary of Union Centre Boulevard.

“This was the first new interchange built on I-75 in southwestern Ohio in over 25 years, which quickly transformed the land between Cincinnati and Dayton – known as the I-75 Corridor,” said Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the Alliance. “The economic impact has been tremendous. We look forward to sharing the story of how Union Centre Boulevard was built in only eight months, the unprecedented impact it has had on our region and what exciting plans are in store for our future.”

Honorees will be Kara Czanik, Graydon, A. Christian Worrell III NEXT Emerging Leader Award; Jeff Beckham, Kingsgate Transportation Services, Carlos Todd Business Person of the Year; Michelle Moody, West Chester & Liberty Lifestyle Publication, Ambassador of the Year; and Tom Kaper, TEC Services, Jerry Bryan Chamber Member of the Year.

Special awards will be presented to Lakota Local Schools and West Chester Township.

Featured speaker will be Dave Gully, former West Chester Township administrator, with Alliance board chair Debbie Brenneman, a partner with Thompson Hine, as emcee. Presenting sponsor is Butler Tech.

Tickets are $70 for individuals or $135 per couple.

(513) 777-3600 or TheChamberAlliance.com