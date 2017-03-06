Cincinnati Youth Collaborative honors mentors

Outstanding mentors were honored during the annual Cincinnati Youth Collaborative Mentor Celebration.

The event at the Clifton Cultural Arts Center recognized longtime mentors and presented the 2017 Outstanding Mentor Award to David and Karen Troup. Other nominees were Prentiss Hallenbeck, Sherry Hughes, Camille Jones, Neeraj Maheshwari, Peggy Ann Markstein, Bobby and Marcia Mauger, Ellie Reiser and Barb Szucsik.

Carrie Caldwell received the 2017 CYC Ambassador Award. She has been instrumental in furthering CYC’s mission through her Girls Club leadership.

Western & Southern was honored as the Outstanding Group Mentor.

