Mayfield Foundation presents The Art & Science of Healing

Saturday, March 11, 5-10 p.m., Carol Ann’s Carousel and Anderson Pavilion

In what’s billed as the hippest science fair in town, guests will view the latest medical technology during Mayfield Education & Research Foundation’s The Art & Science of Healing.

The annual fundraiser and educational event will include:

ImmersiveTouch Virtual Reality, an interactive simulator for surgeons.

The Crosstown Concussion Crew, an educational initiative developed by the TriHealth ThinkFirst Injury Prevention Program.

The Mayfield Surgical Innovation Center.

New Hope for the Musician, by trombonist Norm Parr.

The Art of Hearing Restoration, with Dr. Ravi Samy, director of the Adult Cochlear Implant Program at the University of Cincinnati Neuroscience Institute.

In addition, guests will be treated to performances by pianist Sergei Polusmiak and Mayfield brain tumor patient and soul singer Billi Nicol.

The event is open to the public, with advance registration required. General admission tickets are $75; contributing-level tickets are $200.

Presenting sponsors are the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation, the Christ Hospital, Mercy Health, TriHealth and Mayfield Brain & Spine.

mayfieldfoundation.org/ArtandScience