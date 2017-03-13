Embrace the joy of dance with KHAC artist-in-residence

Joshua Brown, a 2017 Ohio Arts Council artist-in-residence, will be at Kennedy Heights Arts Center throughout April.

Brown has been a member of Inlet Dance Theatre, a professional contemporary dance company in Cleveland, since 2007.

During his residency, which is supported by the Ohio Arts Council, Brown will lead classes for adults and children of all abilities. The core group for this year’s residency is adults. They will meet with the artist more frequently and have a larger role in shaping the final performance.

Participation is free, but pre-registration is required. No experience is necessary.

kennedyarts.org

Get a sneak preview

Meet Joshua Brown and see a performance by Inlet Dance Theatre company members on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. The event will be in the Kennedy Heights Arts Center’s Lindner Annex at the corner of Kennedy and Montgomery roads.