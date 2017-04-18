Covington puts its heart on display for urban living tour

Sunday, April 30, Various locations, Covington

Architecture enthusiasts will get a taste of city life during the Beyond the Curb Urban Living Tour.

The self-guided tour will feature a mix of historic homes, luxury condos and modern apartments in the heart of Covington.

“This is not your typical home tour,” said Jill Morenz of the Catalytic Fund, which is sponsoring the event. “In addition to beautifully finished homes, we included projects that are in progress to encourage visitors to imagine the possibilities in the gorgeous old buildings of Covington. We’re also highlighting the amenities that Covington has to offer, including world-class public art, quirky shops, and charming gardens and trails.”

That day, attendees are encouraged to take their time exploring the homes and amenities in Covington’s urban core by walking, biking, or using other means of transportation.

Tickets are $15 online until Saturday, April 29. On the day of the tour, tickets will also be available at the check-in point, Hotel Covington, for $20.

Admission includes exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of 10-13 high-profile Covington properties, event day coupons to local businesses, entry into a raffle, and free parking nearby. All ticket holders must register at Hotel Covington, 638 Madison Ave., the day of the event to receive a map of the route.

Tickets: beyondthecurb.org

About the Catalytic Fund

The nonprofit Catalytic Fund provides financing assistance and related services for developers of quality residential and commercial real estate projects in Northern Kentucky’s urban cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue and Dayton. Its mission is to accelerate Northern Kentucky’s urban renaissance through targeted investments in catalytic real estate development projects in urban neighborhoods.

thecatalyticfund.org