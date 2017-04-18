What to do, hear, see | April 19-25

By Thom Mariner

As the season winds to a close, things are really starting to heat up. What are your plans this weekend?

Cincinnati Ballet | Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-5219

April 20-30. The Kaplan New Works

Whether closing the season or beginning – as will be the case in September – The Kaplan New Works series has become a mainstay for Cincinnati Ballet. This year it has grown to 14 performances, incorporating three world premieres and one U.S. premiere. Artistic director Victoria Morgan has assembled an all-women roster of choreographers. Morgan will present a world premiere of her own along with new works from newly named resident choreographer Jennifer Archibald, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Cincinnati’s own Heather Britt.

Contemporary Arts Center | 44 E. Sixth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-2941

Thursday-Friday, April 20-21. “Meeting”

This multimedia dance work fuses body, space, and 64 robotic percussion instruments into a dynamic choreographic sound installation. From Melbourne, Australia, Antony Hamilton is director and choreographer. Alisdair Macindoe designed and built the instruments and composed the soundtrack. They both perform “a dance duet where the choreographic language, with numbers corresponding to gestures and movements, is precise yet random.”

Be on time; no late seating!

Black Folks Make Movies | The Mini Microcinema, 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-560-8366

April 23, 2 p.m. “Bronze Buckaroo: The Black Cowboy in Film, Part II”

We’ve learned this was moved back a week to avoid conflicts with Easter.

The Mini Microcinema | 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m. “Vigorous”

Tuesday, April 25, 7 p.m. “The Fits” (2015), directed by Anna Rose Holmer

“Vigorous” is a series of film shorts curated by Dayton-based, DAAP-trained video/sound/intermedia artist Tess Cortes.

“The Fits” involves 11-year-old tomboy Toni. While training at the gym, she becomes entranced with a dance troupe. As she struggles to fit in she finds herself caught up in danger as the group begins to suffer from fainting spells and other violent fits.

AlivenArts | The Sanctuary at Community Matters, 2110 St. Michael St., Cincinnati, OH 45204

Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m. Queen City Music Fest Jr. Choral Expo, concert finale

Nearly 180 singers, grades 2-8, representing more than 10 area school districts, will be led by three well-known Cincinnati conductors: Dr. Eva Floyd from the University Of Cincinnati College-Conservatory Of Music, KellyAnn Nelson, associate artistic director of the Cincinnati Boy Choir and Chelsey Sweatman, director of choirs at Bridgetown Middle School. The festival concludes with a free, joint concert.

Cincinnati Arts Association | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 513-621-2787

April 20, 7 p.m. “Celtic Woman: Voices of Angels”

Multi-platinum international music group Celtic Woman previews its upcoming album in a show featuring new stage designs, wardrobes, choreography and arrangements of Irish traditional and contemporary standards.

Cincinnati Soundbox | The Listing Loon, Northside

Friday, April 21, 8:30 p.m. “Solo Soundbox: Bloomington – Cincinnati,” pianist Holly Roadfeldt – premieres by Bloomington-based composers Anthony Lanman and Kirk O’Riordan, and Cincinnati-based composers Charlie Peck and Julia Seeholzer

This series is dedicated to showcasing the creativity of area composers. If you’re hungry to hear something absolutely brand new, and perhaps off the beaten path, this has your name on it.

Cincinnati Symphony & Pops | Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300

Friday-Saturday, April 21-22, 8 p.m. (CSO) “Louis Conducts Mahler,” Louis Langrée, conductor. Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano

“Das Lied von der Erde” (Song of the Earth) is essentially a symphonic song cycle, written in 1909, with alternating songs for alto and tenor. The CSO has engaged two of the finest singers anywhere: the velvety-voiced Kelley O’Connor and stentorian Stuart Skelton. This music emanates from one of the most painful periods in Mahler’s life, resulting in what Leonard Bernstein called the composer’s “greatest symphony.”

CincySings | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. CincySings Finals

Teams of singers representing area corporations square off in this competitive event sponsored by ArtsWave. Come watch the fun.

College-Conservatory of Music | University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183

Sunday, April 23, 4 p.m. Faculty Artist: Michael Unger, organ (at Isaac M. Wise Temple, 720 Plum St., Cincinnati, OH 45202)

Keyboardist Michael Unger is one of the true musical treasures in Cincinnati. Seemingly everywhere, he is in constant demand by Cincinnati Opera, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Catacoustic Consort, Vocal Arts Ensemble and Collegium Cincinnati, among others. Now you can hear him in recital, and at the same time experience the beauty of Plum Street Temple, a National Historic Landmark. A proverbial two birds of civic treasures.

Linton Chamber Music | First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St., Cincinnati, OH 45219. 513-381-6868

Sunday, April 23, 4 p.m. “Party of Four,” Maria Bachmann, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Edward Arron, cello and Adam Neiman, piano

Some of the hottest chamber musicians anywhere come to Cincinnati for a single performance of piano quartets by Turina (1931), Chausson (1998), and Fauré (1986). Tickets are often tight, so book this early. One of the most satisfying concert venues in the region.

Mayerson JCC | 8485 Ridge Ave., Amberley Village. 513-761-7500

Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. “Gershwin in Paris, “ Eric Himy, piano

Thursday, April 20, 11 a.m. Recital and conversation: Eric Himy, piano

A very special opportunity to immerse yourself in the artistry of an outstanding pianist and his passion for a uniquely American composer. Through performances and storytelling, Himy takes you beyond the notes for a look into the world of Gershwin and those who influenced his music. Wednesday showcases the music of Gershwin, Debussy, Chopin, Liszt, and Ibert. Thursday morning’s program includes Gershwin, Ravel, and Debussy.

Music for All Seasons | Peterloon Estate, 8605 Hopewell Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242

Sunday, April 23, 2 p.m. “Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare!”

Rafael D’Acha and Kimberly Daniel close their season with a celebration of 450 years of music inspired by Shakespeare. The performers are some of CCM’s most talented singers and instrumentalists, and the setting in one of the great homes in Cincinnati, the former Emery family mansion built in 1928 on what was then 1,200 acres.

College-Conservatory of Music | University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183

Thursday-Saturday, April 20-22. “Very Dumb Kids,” by Gracie Gardner

This is the inaugural production of CCM Drama’s new play-commissioning initiative. According to the CCM website, these are “plays that speak to the unique experience of being young in America; plays that are written for and about our students.” The action occurs one year after the death of a mutual friend who was murdered in India, while the survivors were blithely safe and sound back in the U.S.

Know Theatre | 1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-300-5669

Friday, April 21-May 13. “Listen for the Light,” by Kara Lee Corthron

Directed by The Know’s Tamara Winters, this world premiere explores the tensions among Mormons and non-believers in 1844 Nauvoo, Illinois, as Mormon prophet Joseph Smith loses the grip on his flock.

Playhouse in the Park | 962 Mt. Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-3888

Saturday, April 22-May 20. “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” (at Marx Theatre)

The final show in the Marx Theatre season is a slapstick adaptation of Holmes’ most famous mystery, silly and savvy all at the same time. Sure to bring a crowd-pleasing conclusion to a satisfying season of major shows.

Xavier University | 3800 Victory Pkwy., Cincinnati, OH 45207. 513-745-3939

Thursday-Saturday, April 20-22. “Into the Woods,” by Stephen Sondheim; directed by D. Lynn Meyers

Sondheim’s adult mishmash of fairy tales cruises along just fine, until someone gets greedy for some beans. Then everything crashes down, literally, and the hard lessons of life emerge. Smart, funny, poignant, tragic, plus some really great music to boot. That’s Sondheim for ya… With Meyers, artistic director of Ensemble Theatre, at the helm, this could be a very good student show.

Cincinnati Clay Alliance | Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center, 620 Greenup St., Covington, KY 41011

Sunday, April 23, 12-5 p.m. Vase and Planter Exhibition

Need something green to nurture this summer? This one-day exhibit of plant-based art benefits Baker Hunt’s scholarship program for low-income families interested in taking classes at the center.

Malton Gallery | 3804 Edwards Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. 513-321-8614

Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. International Sculpture Day Celebration.

Did you know sculpture has its very own day? It is held worldwide, each April, to advance “the creation and understanding of sculpture and its unique, vital contribution to society.” Who knew? Malton owner Sylvia Rombis presents a talk and tour, 3 p.m.

And here are your gallery openings this coming Friday…

Cincinnati Art Underground | 1415 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-903-0623

Friday, April 21, 6-9 p.m. “Hex Portraits,” by Adrian Zavala

Ledge Gallery | 2803 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206

Friday, April 21, 6-9 p.m. “Welcome Home: A Tinytown Tableau,” Through May 31.

Manifest Gallery | 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513- 861-3638

Friday, April 21, 6-9 p.m. “Drawn 2017,” annual survey of drawing and Jessica Teckemeyer. Through May 19

Mary Ran Gallery | 3668 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-871-5604

Friday, April 21 5-8 p.m. Paintings by Joseph Rogers. Through May 28

Studio San Giuseppe Art Gallery | Mount St. Joseph University, 5701 Delhi Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45233

Friday, April 21, 6-8 p.m. 2017 Senior Thesis Degree Projects: Art/Fine Art; Graphic Design. Through May 13

YWCA Cincinnati | 898 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-7090

April 21, 6-9 p.m. “Local Gems,” works by Allison Banzhaf, Karen Rolfe, Lisa Shuster and Trish Weeks. Through June 15