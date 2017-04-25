Genealogical group donates books to library

The Cincinnati Colony of the Mayflower Society gave a collection of Mayflower “Silver Books” to the Public Library of Cincinnati & Hamilton County. These volumes are an authoritative source for anyone looking to prove descent from a Mayflower passenger or pilgrim.



The group’s lieutenant governor, Doug van der Zee, conducted the meeting at the library. The Mayflower Society is a national organization of members who have proven their lineage to a passenger or pilgrim of the Mayflower, which sailed from England to North America in 1620. The Cincinnati colony is one of five units that comprise the Ohio Mayflower Society.