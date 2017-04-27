ProKids celebrates CASA volunteers

ProKids Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA Volunteers, speak up for children in the foster care system in Hamilton County. Unlike the national norms, many of them remain as volunteers for several years.

Recently, ProKids celebrated the 49 volunteers who have given of themselves for five years or more. The volunteers cited supportive staff, informative training and the deep understanding they develop for children who have been abused and neglected as the reasons they continue to volunteer.

www.prokids.org

