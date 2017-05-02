Civic Garden sale: Weekend brings a sea of green plants and red wagons

One of the surest signs the spring planting season has arrived in Cincinnati – no matter the weather forecast for the weekend – is the Civic Garden Center’s annual plant sale and preview party.

It’s this weekend!

Known to insiders as THE Plant Sale, the weekend kicks off with a preview party Friday, May 5. Guests at the ticketed event get first pick of the plants to purchase. Tickets to the party are available online through the Civic Garden Center website.

The plant sale runs Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7. Over 1,500 people are expected, so organizers advise arriving early each day to beat the rush and suggest bringing a wagon to haul plants to your car. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p;.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For the sale, the park grounds surrounding the Civic Garden Center are transformed into a sea of green by the nearly 400 volunteers.

The selection of plants, trees and shrubs is divided into 17 categories and includes everything from annuals to perennials, necessary natives to the rare and unusual.

A special children’s area offers a chance to join in garden-related activities, led by Civic Garden Center youth education coordinator, Mary Dudley.

In addition, the Green Flea booth will have hundreds of used tools and garden paraphernalia at good prices. All of the Green Flea booth goods are donated and 100 percent of the profits benefit Civic Garden Center programs.

The Civic Garden Center, by the way, is celebrating its 75th year.

“This may be the oldest plant sale of its kind in the region, and that makes it special,” said Sue Sturgeon, Civic Garden Center board president. “Every year, people tell us about their family traditions related to this event. Many share stories of coming with parents and grandparents – there are fond memories of pulling the wagon while grandma chose her favorite plants. It’s my hope to see more traditions and memories in the making this year.”

The Civic Garden Center is at 2715 Reading Road, Avondale. The grounds are tented for the sale, which will be held rain or shine.

Information, preview party tickets: civicgardencenter.org/plant-sale/

About the Civic Garden Center

Founded in 1942, The Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati is on eight landscaped acres about two-and-a-half miles from downtown Cincinnati. The grounds are open to visitors Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at no charge. The grounds are maintained by volunteers who donate their time and provide financial support. The Community Gardens program touches over 20 communities throughout the region with over 60 supported community gardens. Thousands of pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables are donated to the Freestore Foodbank, local food pantries, and soup kitchens every year from these neighborhood gardens.