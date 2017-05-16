Fem Four ensures women’s marches live on

Saturday, May 20, 6-9 p.m., Wave Pool, 2940 Colerain Ave.

Cincinnati will get the first look at a touring collection of political posters when Wave Pool hosts the inaugural opening. The exhibition, called “Still They Persist: Protest Art of the 2017 Women’s Marches,” aims to keep the voices and images of resistance from the women’s march circulating in the public sphere.

A recently formed group of socially minded members of the Cincinnati arts community, calling itself FemFour, put together a traveling archive of posters and placards, sculptures, textiles and photo documentation from the Jan. 21 March on Washington.

The FemFour consists of Cincinnati-based arts/artist advocates Sara Vance Waddell, Jaime Thompson, Calcagno Cullen and Maria Seda-Reeder.

The opening reception is free, and the public is welcome.

The exhibition, which will run through June 24 at Wave Pool, also is scheduled for stops at the Lexington Art League (Lexington, Kentucky, July 28-Aug. 13); the Contemporary Arts Center (Cincinnati, Oct. 9- 22); and Pro Arts (Oakland, California, TBA). More locations are being scheduled.

Contributing artists include Rebecca Allan, Inna Babaeva, Hannah Barnes, Colin C. Boyd, Carolyn Crump, Skylar Davis, Michol Hebron, Tierney Davis Hogan, Lizzy DuQuette, Donelle Estey, Gigi Gatewood, Christine Dianne Guiyangco, Colleen Kelsey, Julie Mader-Meersman, Carolyn Mazloomi, Ayisha Kishili Miller, Ed Johnetta Miller, Suharu Ogawa, Migiwa Orimo, Felicia Young, Heather Lea Reid, Jacinda Russell, Sara Sandman, Keer Tanchak, Wendy White and others.

stilltheypersist.com