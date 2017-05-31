Munoz Foundation broadening Hall of Fame experience

The Anthony Munoz Foundation is expanding opportunities to participate in its annual Hall of Fame Experience.

For the first time, the dinner that kicks off the weeklong schedule of events will be open to anyone. The Hall of Fame dinner is the traditional kickoff to the weeklong schedule of events that includes a golf outing for adults, a football camp for youngsters and the new boot camp for high school offensive linemen.

The lineup:

Sunday, June 11, Hall of Fame Dinner, presented by Furniture Fair at the Manor House, Mason. It features silent and live auctions and recognition of Scholarship Fund recipients. Tickets are $125. anthonymunozfoundation.org

Monday, June 12, Hall of Fame Golf Classic, presented by Cincinnati Bell, at TPC River’s Bend, Maineville. Each foursome is paired with a Hall of Famer or local celebrity as they tackle the course. Details: Victoria at vknepp@munozfoundation.org

Tuesday-Thursday, June 13-15, Hall of Fame Football Academy at Sycamore High School. The three-day camp brings 500 youths grades 3-8 together to learn football skills, teamwork and sportsmanship. Two hundred new spots have been opened this year. anthonymunozfoundation

Tuesday-Thursday, June 13-15, In The Trenches Camp: Sycamore High School. This inaugural camp will bring top-level high school offensive lineman together for one-on-one instruction.

Details: Caleigh at cwillis@munozfoundation.org