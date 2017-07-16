Davis speaks to United Way Centennial Society

Members of United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s Centennial Society gathered to hear Richard Davis, chair of U.S. Bancorp, speak about moving forward in the 21st century, leading and taking an active role in sponsoring a new generation of donors.

United Way also saluted its 2017 campaign chair, Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, president, CEO and chairman of Ohio National Financial Services, and Centennial Society co-chairs Julie and Steve Shifman and Deanna and Chris Froman.

