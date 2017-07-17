Thirsty 4 History? Milford Historical Society has the answer

Saturday, July 29, 3-6 p.m., Promont, 906 Main St., Milford

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society will host its second annual Thirsty 4 History event, featuring locally brewed beer, food, entertainment, crafting demonstrations, museum tours and more.

“We present Thirsty 4 History as a way to introduce the community to GMAHS and Promont, the 1865 Italianate mansion that is home to the society,” said Donna Amann, the society’s administrator.

She said the group is conducting several events this year to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Thirsty 4 History guests will be treated to:

Beer tastings by MadTree Brewing, Old Firehouse Brewery and Urban Artifact.

Food provided by Buffalo Wild Wings, Busken Bakery, Butterbee’s American Grill, Cazadores, LaRosa’s, Lehr’s Prime Market, Padrino Italian, Pickles & Bones, Tano Take Home, Texas Roadhouse, Sweet Bliss and Tickled Sweet.

Live music from classic country singer Phyllis Staley and friends.

Crafting demonstrations.

Cincinnati antique bottle display.

A split-the-pot raffle and silent auction.

The event is for ages 21 and older. Admission is $30 and includes six 4-ounce beer tastings and tapas-style food servings. A non-beer admission is available for $20.

(513) 238-8042, milfordhistory.net